Foreign media authors drew attention to changes in the logo of the GeForce RTX video card series. It can be found on the NVIDIA website and at its AIB partners. In the conditions of growing interest in artificial intelligence technologies in the segment of personal computers, especially in the context of Microsoft Copilot+ PC, NVIDIA decided to emphasize the capabilities of its video adapters. In the new GeForce RTX logo, the inscription “Powering Advanced AI” appeared. It is worth noting that GeForce RTX video adapters significantly exceed the computing power of NPU units built into current Intel, AMD, Apple and Qualcomm processors. For example, NVIDIA’s 3D accelerators are great at creating images with generative AI or processing large language models. NVIDIA even offers a ChatRTX tool that allows you to create a personalized chatbot. It’s clear that NVIDIA will make additional efforts to promote GeForce RTX video adapters as consumer AI accelerators, emphasizing their potential in the field of artificial intelligence.

Last year it became is known that the profit of the NVIDIA company reached $13.5 billion for the quarter. This is twice as much as the figures for the same period in 2022, while the corporation’s net profit for the last year increased immediately by 843% to $6.1 billion. This was facilitated by a lot of sweat on the accelerator of artificial intelligence.

Last quarter, NVIDIA’s key line of business was sales of accelerators for data centers. This division brought in $10.3 billion in revenue, improving last year’s figure by 171%. The gaming direction, meanwhile, brought in $2.49 billion (+21% compared to the same period in 2022). The production of GPUs for GeForce RTX graphics cards is having less and less impact on NVIDIA’s revenues.

As for other areas of NVIDIA’s business, professional graphics brought $379 million (-24%) in revenue, the automotive division reported $253 million (+15%), and the company received $66 million (-53%) in OEM sales. According to forecasts, NVIDIA will end the current quarter with a record profit of about $16 billion.