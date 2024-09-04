NVIDIA has added the mention of AI to the GeForce RTX logo04.09.24
Don't miss interesting news
Subscribe to our channels and read announcements of high-tech news, tes
Articles & tests
02.09.24
Acer Predator Helios Neo 14 (PHN14-51-97UA) laptop test: compact dominance
1100
Small dimensions and good equipment, including a discrete video card. The Acer Predator Helios Neo 14 laptop has all this. What else is interesting in it?
26.08.24 | 05.47
Logitech G LITRA BEAM LX streamer light review: head one
19.08.24 | 05.32
Acer Chromebook Plus (CB515-2H-52YD) review: senior
14.08.24 | 06.02
Comparison of Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra and S24 Ultra cameras
10.08.24 | 05.40
Baseus 20,000 mAh power banks: still on the top
29.07.24 | 04.59
Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra six months after: why is it not too late?
26.07.24 | 05.15
Acer Nitro V 15 ANV15-51-512A laptop test: popular games
22.07.24 | 06.04
Ugreen M2 CM642 NVMe SSD Pocket Review: Speed and Protection
19.07.24 | 05.19
Top TWS headphones of the first half of 2024
17.07.24 | 19.24
TOP charging stations in Ukraine. Which one to choose and buy?
15.07.24 | 05.16
Oppo Reno12 Pro smartphone review: capabilities
10.07.24 | 16.01
Samsung Galaxy Fold 6 and Galaxy Flip 6 smartphones presented: what’s new for 2024?
08.07.24 | 05.01
Ugreen HiTune Max5c Headphone Review: Why Japan?
News
04.09.24 | 18.16
NVIDIA has added the mention of AI to the GeForce RTX logoartificial intelligence design NVIDIA videocard
It is worth noting that GeForce RTX video adapters significantly exceed the computing power of NPU blocks built into current Intel, AMD, Apple and Qualcomm processors.
04.09.24 | 16.14
The Ministry of Defense of Ukraine will release special software-protected smartphones for the militarysmartphone
This is a military analogue of the App Store and Google Play, as well as pre-tested programs. Currently, according to Chornogorenko, there are 68 such applications
04.09.24 | 18.16
NVIDIA has added the mention of AI to the GeForce RTX logo
04.09.24 | 16.14
The Ministry of Defense of Ukraine will release special software-protected smartphones for the military
04.09.24 | 08.16
Google has opened free access to faster AI Gemini 1.5 Flash
03.09.24 | 18.15
Philips T3 smart TVs with Philips 4K Quantum Dot received artificial intelligence to optimize the image
03.09.24 | 16.06
The Google us smartphone application has received a new design
03.09.24 | 14.02
Qualcomm Snapdragon 6 Gen 3 is a overclocked version of Snapdragon 6 Gen 1 processor
02.09.24 | 18.02
The 27-inch AOC AGON PRO AG276QZD2 monitor with 240 Hz frequency support has a brightness of up to 1000 nits
02.09.24 | 16.06