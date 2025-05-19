Nvidia graphics cards will increase in price by 5-15% to compensate for export restrictions and duties

The world’s largest manufacturer of graphics and AI chips Nvidia is reviewing its pricing policy. The company has increased the cost of almost its entire product line, including gaming graphics cards and modules for data centers.

What has become more expensive

According to Digitimes Taiwan (referring to suppliers), the price of the flagship Nvidia GeForce RTX 5090 graphics card in the Taiwanese market has increased by about 10% – from 2966 to 3295 dollars.

The prices of the H200 and B200 AI modules used in data centers have also increased by 10-15%. Server equipment suppliers have already begun to pass on these costs to customers.

Reasons for price revision

US export restrictions have deprived Nvidia of access to the Chinese market, especially to large customers interested in H20 chips, which has led to multi-billion dollar losses.

The transfer of part of the production of Blackwell’s next-generation chips to the US (TSMC in Arizona) is accompanied by an increase in the cost of materials, logistics and tariffs.

The increase in costs has forced Nvidia to adjust its pricing strategy to maintain margins, while the company has given the green light to its partners to increase prices similarly.

Market Impact

Despite the challenges, demand for AI chips remains strong, especially from U.S. and international cloud providers. This allows Nvidia to expect strong financial results.

The price increase is likely to affect end users, both gamers and corporate customers, especially in the context of ongoing global demand for computing power.