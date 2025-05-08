Nvidia GeForce RTX 5060 graphics cards will go on sale from May 1908.05.25
Nvidia has confirmed the launch of the new RTX 5060 series graphics cards for desktops and laptops. The official announcement will take place on May 19 at 9:00 AM Pacific Time (19:00 Kyiv time).
The Nvidia GeForce RTX 5060 Ti will be available in two versions, differing in the amount of video memory: 8 and 16 gigabytes. The younger RTX 5060, in turn, is offered only with 8 gigabytes of memory.
The RTX 5060 Ti is equipped with 4608 CUDA cores and uses GDDR7 memory with a bandwidth of up to 28 Gbit/s. The bus width is 128 bits, and the total memory bandwidth is 448 GB/s. The power consumption of the video card is stated at 180 W.
Nvidia RTX 5060 received 3840 CUDA cores and a similar 8 GB of GDDR7 memory. The bus and bandwidth characteristics correspond to the older model, and the power consumption figure is 150 W.
Both video cards support ray tracing, as well as DLSS 4 technology, which includes the Multi Frame Generation function. The latter allows the system to create up to three additional frames for each rendered one, which, according to the developers, can increase the final frame rate by up to eight times compared to the classic rendering method.
At the same time, Nvidia confirmed that sales of laptops with a mobile version of the RTX 5060 will start on the same day. It has 3328 CUDA cores and the same 8 GB of memory.
The Nvidia RTX 5060 is positioned as an affordable solution for gamers and will compete with the Intel Battlemage B580 and B570, which have 12 and 10 GB of memory respectively. The AMD RX 9060 XT graphics card has not yet been officially introduced, but its announcement is expected at Computex 2025.
