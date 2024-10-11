Nvidia GeForce RTX 5000 series video cards will be presented at CES 2025

Nvidia has confirmed its presence at CES 2025, with CEO Jensen Huang set to deliver a keynote on January 6. The event is expected to see the announcement of the new GeForce RTX 50-series GPUs, including the flagship RTX 5090 and RTX 5080 models.

The entire lineup will feature 14-layer PCBs, which will provide improved signal integrity between the GPU and the GDDR7 video memory. All cards should feature a single 12V-2×6 power connector interface. Only some high-end RTX 5090 or RTX 5080 models will feature dual 16-pin connectors.

Nvidia GeForce RTX 5090 is based on the GB202-300-A1 GPU and the PG144/145-SKU30 PCB. The GPU contains 170 active streaming multiprocessors (out of a total of 192 SMs) and 21,760 cores (out of a total of 24,576 cores). It has 32 GB of GDDR7 memory with a 512-bit access bus. The memory operates at 28 Gbps and provides a bandwidth of 1,792 GB/s. The total power consumption of the card is a significant 600 watts.

Nvidia GeForce RTX 5080, in turn, will be equipped with 16 GB of VRAM, targeting a wider range of users. The access bus has also been halved to 256 bits. However, it uses faster GDDR7 memory (32 Gbps), which provides a total bandwidth of 1024 GB/s. The model is based on the PG144/147-SKU45 board and uses the GB203-400-A1 GPU. In this case, all 84 streaming multiprocessors and 10752 cores available in the GPU are used, but this is 51% less than in the flagship RTX 5090. For comparison, the previous RTX 4080 had 40% fewer functional units than the RTX 4090.

Nvidia GeForce RTX 5070, according to the latest leaks, will be built on the PG147 board and the GB205 GPU. The exact specifications for the number of functional units are still unknown, but it is assumed that it will receive 12 GB of memory with a 192-bit bus, like its predecessor, the RTX 4070. However, thanks to the use of faster memory with a bandwidth of 28 Gbps, the overall bandwidth of the video card will increase by 33%, to 672 GB / s, which will significantly improve its performance. In terms of power consumption, the GeForce RTX 5070 will require 250 W, which is 14% more than the RTX 4070 SUPER (220 W).

There are also rumors that Nvidia may introduce other models of the RTX 50 series, including entry-level variants, but the launch of GPUs for laptops will likely be delayed. This decision may be due to weakened competition from AMD, which gives Nvidia time to improve its new products.

AMD, for its part, plans to unveil the new Radeon RX 8000 series of graphics cards at CES 2025. Despite the interest in these products, they do not yet pose a significant threat to Nvidia’s market dominance.