Nvidia GeForce Now gaming service appears on Apple Vision Pro03.02.25
It’s been almost a year since the Apple Vision Pro was released, but the headset hasn’t yet found widespread use for most users. However, its functionality has expanded thanks to support for Nvidia’s GeForce Now cloud service, which has opened up access to a wide library of games.
GeForce Now is launched on the Vision Pro via the Safari browser, which eliminates the need to install additional programs. The service allows you to stream games in 4K resolution at 120 frames per second, offering an ultra-wide image format and minimal latency with a stable Internet connection. Support for Bluetooth controllers, including Microsoft Xbox and Sony DualShock gamepads, makes the gameplay more comfortable.
To use the service, headset owners simply open the play.geforcenow.com website via Safari. To ensure stable operation, it is recommended to update the device to the latest version of visionOS and use a high-speed network connection.
Conclusions of the first testers
Some foreign publications were able to get the novelty early and prepared reviews of this device. With the new headset integrated into the Apple ecosystem, the user can perform various tasks – from watching movies or TV shows on a huge virtual 4K HDR display to displaying the working environment from a Mac, including Excel, Webex and Slack.
The headset combines a whole range of technologies, solutions and devices that the user is forced to wear on his face. Therefore, the company had to make a number of compromises. For example, to reduce the load on the head, the headset receives power from an external source.
The eye- and hand-tracking control system received special praise. It is “light years ahead of any other consumer hand- or eye-tracking system.” Although the system is not always convenient. It can sometimes make it difficult to use the headset, because “having to look at what you want to control is really distracting.”
At the same time, the novelty has a number of drawbacks, one of which is the high price of $ 3,499. The image in the pass-through video mode can be blurry, and the hand and eye tracking is inconsistent.
In addition to the joint streaming programs announced last month, the company says that users will be able to access programs from cable providers such as Charter, Spectrum, Comcast, Cox, Sling TV and Verizon Fios.
More than 250 Apple Arcade games will also work on Vision Pro, including Lego Builder’s Journey, Super Fruit Ninja, Bloons TD 6, Skatrix Pro, What the Golf?, Cut the Rope 3, and more. Other compatible apps that are geared towards work include Webex, Zoom, Microsoft Teams, Slack, Notion, and Todoist. Netflix and YouTube apps are missing from the list – users can now access the services through a browser.
