NVIDIA become the most valuable company with $4 trillion capitalization

NVIDIA has become the first company in the world to surpass $4 trillion in market value. No other corporation, including Apple, Microsoft, Amazon, Alphabet, and Meta, has ever reached this milestone.

The green chipmaker has previously joined the trillion-dollar club, but today’s jump has cemented it among the absolute leaders of the global stock market.

The main reason for this growth is the ongoing boom in AI. NVIDIA dominates the market for AI accelerators and data center solutions, and this segment brings the bulk of the company’s revenue.

In the last quarter, NVIDIA reported revenue of $44.1 billion, of which $39.1 billion came from data center products. For comparison, the gaming business brought in $3.76 billion.

The company continues to actively develop its AI direction, and the demand for its solutions from large IT companies and cloud providers remains high. Against this background, analysts do not rule out further growth in capitalization, especially given the plans to release new generations of accelerators and expand production.