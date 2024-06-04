NVIDIA App will get automatic VGA overclocking. Warranty in safe, probably04.06.24
NVIDIA has announced the availability of a new version of the NVIDIA App, which is now a universal tool for managing GeForce graphics adapters, combining the functions of GeForce Experience and the NVIDIA Control Panel.
The main innovation of the program was the function of automatic overclocking of the video adapter. With One-Click Automatic GPU Tuning, owners of mobile and desktop GeForce RTX graphics adapters can easily improve the performance of their devices. This feature allows you to automatically configure the video adapter for optimal performance, although users can also manually adjust some parameters.
In addition, in the latest release of NVIDIA App, the ability to record gameplay in AV1 format at frame rates of up to 120 fps appeared. Both SDR and HDR video content are supported. However, this feature requires a GeForce RTX 40 series graphics card.
From our NVIDIA App review
NVIDIA programs, drivers and technologies always were popular and in demand among gamers. At least because without them there would be no games. And seriously, because the Control Panel and GeForce Experience were the same connection between hardware, software and the user himself. At the same time, these programs had their drawbacks, such as slow loading and overloaded interface. They say NVIDIA’s only app should be a breath of fresh air – solve all the problems and improve the performance of hardware and applications.
But it looks like NVIDIA has finally found a balance between customization and ease of access. Of course, this is beta, so there may be glitches and glitches here and there, but the core is surprisingly polished. This appears to be the future of NVIDIA software for the PC. You can download the beta version of NVIDIA App on the page of the official website. For now, the original utility is also available. GeForce Experience can still be downloaded from the site or updated by running the current version of the program.
