Nova Poshta opened its first branches without operators

Nova Poshta announced the launch of a second self-service branch, where customers can send and receive parcels independently without the participation of operators and waiting in lines. The new format continues testing an alternative service model in the capital.

Currently, two full-fledged self-service branches are operating in Kyiv — No. 256 and No. 26. According to the head of branch No. 256, Maksym Stuzhuk, customer interest in the new format turned out to be significantly higher than expected. On the first day of operation, 27% of all parcels were received through self-service. He notes that visitors are actively trying out the new method of interaction and are increasingly choosing it as their main one.

The company plans to scale the project. Starting in February, self-service branches will open in five more cities in Ukraine, including Irpin, Zhytomyr, Kropyvnytskyi, Vinnytsia and Odesa. In total, Nova Poshta has planned to launch 20 new-format branches by 2026. In parallel, about 350 self-service zones equipped with the Sandy digital assistant are already operating throughout the country.

The process of receiving a shipment in such branches is reduced to a few steps. The client only needs to scan the barcode in the mobile application or enter the phone number on the terminal screen, pay for the delivery and pick up the parcel from the automatically highlighted cell. The entire process is accompanied by a digital assistant that helps with navigation and gives step-by-step instructions.

Sending a parcel is also done without the participation of an operator. The client can create a shipment directly through the self-service terminal or select a pre-designed one in the application, if necessary, pay for the delivery and leave the already packed parcel in a special box. In some cases, it is possible to contact the operator, for example, for additional packaging.

Yevgeny Khomenko, Director of the R&D Department of Nova Poshta, notes that the format is quickly gaining regular users. According to him, every third client continues to use self-service after the first experience, and in the future the company expects that up to half of all shipments will be processed through new-type zones and branches.

Earlier, Nova Poshta also reported record figures during the peak season. On the eve of the Christmas holidays, on December 22, the company processed 2.4 million parcels, which is 200 thousand more than in the same period last year. The maximum volume usually fell on the delivery of clothing, household products and cosmetics.