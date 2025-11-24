Nova Poshta increases tariffs from December 1

Nova Poshta announced price changes for certain delivery services within Ukraine, effective December 1. These changes will apply to document shipments and parcels weighing over two kilograms.

The company notes that local delivery of documents within a single city will cost sixty hryvnias, while interregional delivery will cost seventy hryvnias. Picking up documents at a post office will incur an additional charge of ten hryvnias.

For standard parcels, the changes vary depending on the route and weight. Within a city, rates will remain unchanged for parcels up to two kilograms, but for parcels up to ten kilograms, the price will increase to one hundred hryvnias, and for parcels up to thirty kilograms, to one hundred and sixty hryvnias. For intercity deliveries, the base price for the smallest parcels will remain unchanged, but rates for categories up to ten and up to thirty kilograms will increase by one hundred twenty and one hundred eighty hryvnias, respectively. The additional charge for picking up parcels at a post office will remain ten hryvnias.

The company has also changed the terms for larger shipments. Parcels longer than one hundred twenty centimeters or unpackaged shipments will incur an additional charge of one hundred hryvnias. The cost of transporting pallets between offices will increase by an average of fifty to two hundred fifty hryvnias. For shipments over thirty kilograms, one hryvnia will be added for each additional kilogram, as well as a separate surcharge of one hundred fifty hryvnias for shipments exceeding one hundred twenty centimeters. The cost of shipping car tires and rims will also increase, with a rate increase of fifteen to fifty hryvnias.

Some services will remain unchanged. In particular, rates for small parcels up to two kilograms, as well as return and redirection policies and the commission based on declared value, remain unchanged. Packaging in the form of envelopes and packages will be included in the shipping cost.

Nova Poshta Rates. Parcels – Local Delivery (within the city)

Weight New tariff Change up to 2 kg 60 ₴ no changes up to 10 kg 100 ₴ +10 ₴ up to 30 kg 160 ₴ +20 ₴

New mail tariffs. Parcels within Ukraine