Nova Poshta increases tariffs from December 1  

Nova Poshta increases tariffs from December 124.11.25
Nova Poshta announced price changes for certain delivery services within Ukraine, effective December 1. These changes will apply to document shipments and parcels weighing over two kilograms.
The company notes that local delivery of documents within a single city will cost sixty hryvnias, while interregional delivery will cost seventy hryvnias. Picking up documents at a post office will incur an additional charge of ten hryvnias.
For standard parcels, the changes vary depending on the route and weight. Within a city, rates will remain unchanged for parcels up to two kilograms, but for parcels up to ten kilograms, the price will increase to one hundred hryvnias, and for parcels up to thirty kilograms, to one hundred and sixty hryvnias. For intercity deliveries, the base price for the smallest parcels will remain unchanged, but rates for categories up to ten and up to thirty kilograms will increase by one hundred twenty and one hundred eighty hryvnias, respectively. The additional charge for picking up parcels at a post office will remain ten hryvnias.
The company has also changed the terms for larger shipments. Parcels longer than one hundred twenty centimeters or unpackaged shipments will incur an additional charge of one hundred hryvnias. The cost of transporting pallets between offices will increase by an average of fifty to two hundred fifty hryvnias. For shipments over thirty kilograms, one hryvnia will be added for each additional kilogram, as well as a separate surcharge of one hundred fifty hryvnias for shipments exceeding one hundred twenty centimeters. The cost of shipping car tires and rims will also increase, with a rate increase of fifteen to fifty hryvnias.
Some services will remain unchanged. In particular, rates for small parcels up to two kilograms, as well as return and redirection policies and the commission based on declared value, remain unchanged. Packaging in the form of envelopes and packages will be included in the shipping cost.
Nova Poshta Rates. Parcels – Local Delivery (within the city)
|Weight
|New tariff
|Change
|up to 2 kg
|60 ₴
|no changes
|up to 10 kg
|100 ₴
|+10 ₴
|up to 30 kg
|160 ₴
|+20 ₴
New mail tariffs. Parcels within Ukraine
|Weight
|New tariff
|Change
|up to 2 kg
|80 ₴
|no changes
|up to 10 kg
|120 ₴
|+10 ₴
|up to 30 kg
|180 ₴
|+20 ₴
Don't miss interesting news
Subscribe to our channels and read announcements of high-tech news, tes
Oppo A6 Pro smartphone review: ambitious
Creating new mid-range smartphones is no easy task. Manufacturers have to balance performance, camera capabilities, displays, and the overall cost impact of each component. How the new Oppo A6 Pro balances these factors is discussed in our review.
Best 27-49 inch OLED monitors in 2025
Monitors with OLED panels are becoming increasingly popular. Samsung Odyssey, ASUS ROG Swift, MSI MPG and LG UltraGear come in different formats and sizes, but they all share a technology that provides deep blacks and high contrast.
Best 27-49 inch OLED monitors in 2025
Black Friday – how to shop and pay less
Top 5 20,000 and 50,000 mAh power banks for everything
Make no mistake! Which smart TV to buy this year
OPPO Enco X3s Bluetooth headphones review: sticky
Top gaming keyboards – whose mechanics better
Best mid-range smartphones – interesting ratings
Best 27-, 32-, and 34-inch monitors: right choice for gaming or work
Which Xiaomi, Redmi or Poco smartphone buy – top Xiaomi 2025 lines
Logitech mice: 6 best models comparing
Inexpensive robot vacuum cleaner – which to buy in 2025
Nova Poshta increases tariffs from December 1 events in Ukraine service
Nova Poshta announced changes to the cost of certain delivery services within Ukraine, which will take effect on December 1, 2025.
Artemis 3 Moon landing postponed to 2028 space SpaceX
Artemis 3 mission, which is set to be the next human landing on the Moon, has been postponed for a year due to delays in testing SpaceX’s Starship rocket.
Nova Poshta increases tariffs from December 1
Artemis 3 Moon landing postponed to 2028
Casio G-Shock Mudman – rugged watch with imitation hippopotamus skin
Chinese hackers carried out the first-ever AI cyber espionage
Meta to introduce anti-plagiarism tool to Instagram Reels
Samsung Smart Keyboard – compact aluminum keyboard with AI call button and DeX support
Ajax Systems Special Event: 55 new devices, wireless devices with Grade 3, Superior MegaHub for 999 devices
BenQ released 4K projector for entertainment venues
Baseus Nomos II docking station have many ports, Qi2, charging up to 245W, and retractable cables
Samsung Galaxy Book5 Edge – compact ARM laptop with 5G
Unisoc T9300 chip supports 200MP cameras and satellite communication
Epic Games Store will allow gift games to friends
Bitcoin fell below $90,000. Still forming or its collapse already?