Notifications about the summons will be sent to Diya app   

Notifications about the summons will be sent to Diya app08.01.26
The Ministry of Defense of Ukraine announced the expansion of the notification service in the “Reserve+” mobile app. Now, app users will be able to receive information about summonses sent to them.
The ministry notes that work on developing “Reserve+” is ongoing, including informing conscripts about various status changes. Push notifications in the app already provide information about being placed on or removed from a wanted list, violations of military registration rules and related fines, personal data updates, referrals to a military medical commission, reservations or deferments, and changes to their Reserv ID.
A new feature of the service is notifications about paper summonses sent to citizens by territorial recruitment and social support centers via Ukrposhta. Users can enable this feature at their discretion. The Ministry of Defense explains that the introduction of such notifications is aimed at reducing misunderstandings, promptly informing conscripts of their current status, and providing them with the opportunity to prepare in advance for their summons.
In these notifications, the Ministry specifically explains the nature and legal status of such notifications. Use of this feature is voluntary and can be disabled if necessary. The notification already contains the date and time at which the citizen must appear at the TCC and SP. At the same time, the Ministry of Defense emphasizes that the procedure for serving summonses remains unchanged: only a paper document delivered to the residential address via Ukrposhta is considered legally valid.
Official clarifications also emphasize that the notification in the “Reserve+” app is not the summons itself. Receiving or reading such a message does not constitute service of the summons and has no independent legal force.
Going forward, the Ministry of Defense plans to continue developing the notification system in “Reserve+” and expand its range. Specifically, the app is expected to soon include notifications about military registration and deregistration, removal from registration, and the cancellation of previously granted deferments.
The Ministry of Defense of Ukraine announced the expansion of the notification service in the "Reserve+" mobile app. Users will now be able to receive information about summonses sent to them.
