Nothing Phone (4a) and Nothing Phone (4a) Pro smartphones introduced. Details  

Nothing Phone (4a) and Nothing Phone (4a) Pro smartphones introduced. Details07.03.26
Nothing has introduced two new mid-range smartphones – Nothing Phone (4a) and Nothing Phone (4a) Pro. The base model is already on sale at a price of 350 euros, while the Pro version costs from 480 euros and will appear in stores on March 13.
Nothing Phone (4a) Pro: a thin body and an updated camera
Nothing Phone (4a) Pro has received a number of noticeable changes compared to the previous generation. The thickness of the body is 7.95 mm – this is the thinnest smartphone in the company’s lineup.
The device is equipped with a 6.83-inch AMOLED display with a resolution of 1260×2800 pixels. The refresh rate reaches 144 Hz, and the claimed peak brightness is up to 5000 nits. The screen is protected by Gorilla Glass 7i. The smartphone also received protection against water and dust according to the IP65 standard.
On the back panel there is a large camera block and a Glyph Matrix light interface. The main camera uses a 50-megapixel Sony Lytia 700c sensor with an aperture of f/1.88 and optical stabilization. Additionally, a 50 MP periscope module with a Samsung JN5 sensor, optical stabilization and 3.5x optical zoom is installed. The third camera is an 8 MP ultra-wide-angle, similar to the module in the previous generation. The front camera has a resolution of 32 MP.
The smartphone runs on a Snapdragon 7 Gen 4 processor with updated graphics. According to the manufacturer, the performance of the central processor has increased by 27%, the graphics subsystem by 30%, and the speed of processing artificial intelligence tasks has increased by 65% compared to the previous generation models.
The device is available with 8 or 12 GB of LPDDR5X RAM and 128 or 256 GB of UFS 3.1 storage. The manufacturer also notes an increase in data reading speed of up to 147%. An evaporation chamber with an area of 5300 mm² is used to remove heat.
Nothing Phone (4a): basic version with OLED screen
The second novelty was the Nothing Phone (4a). It received a 6.78-inch OLED display with a resolution of 1224×2720 pixels, a refresh rate of 120 Hz and a peak brightness of up to 4500 nits.
The screen is also protected by Gorilla Glass 7i, but the level of protection of the case against water and dust is lower – IP64.
The smartphone runs on the Snapdragon 7s Gen 4 processor. According to the manufacturer, its performance is approximately 7% higher compared to the previous generation.
The model is available with 8 or 12 GB of LPDDR4X RAM and UFS 3.1 storage up to 256 GB.
Both versions of the smartphone have a 5080 mAh battery with support for 50 W fast charging. Unlike the Pro version, the base model is equipped with a 50 MP Samsung GN9 main sensor. At the same time, the periscope, ultra-wide-angle and front cameras are the same for both models.
