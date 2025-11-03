Nothing Phone (3a) Lite – brand’s first budget smartphone costs €24903.11.25
Following the release of the flagship Phone (3), Nothing unveiled its first budget smartphone, the Nothing Phone (3a) Lite. Although the manufacturer already offers more affordable models under the CMF brand, this new model is the first official “light” device in the Nothing lineup. The smartphone retains the company’s signature design with a transparent back panel and the Glyph lighting interface, which has become a recognizable feature.
Design and Display
The Nothing Phone (3a) Lite features the same transparent back panel, but the Glyph lighting system has been simplified to just one element, responsible for notifications. This approach allowed the model to be more affordable without losing its unique look.
The smartphone is equipped with a 6.77-inch AMOLED display with a 120Hz resolution. The typical brightness is 800 nits, and the peak brightness reaches 3000 nits—enough for comfortable use even in direct sunlight. The screen is covered with Panda Glass, which houses an optical fingerprint scanner.
Performance and Memory
The Nothing Phone (3a) Lite is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 7300 Pro chip, which combines power efficiency with decent performance. The device is equipped with 8 GB of RAM and offers 128 or 256 GB of storage, expandable via a microSD card.
Cameras
The main camera consists of three modules:
- 50 MP (24 mm) — main sensor with optical image stabilization;
- 8 MP (15 mm) — ultra-wide-angle lens;
- 2 MP — macro camera.
The front camera has a 16-megapixel sensor located in the display notch.
Battery and Software
Power is provided by a 5000 mAh battery that can recharge in less than an hour and a half.
The smartphone runs Nothing OS 3.5, based on Android 15. The manufacturer promises three major Android updates and six years of security patches.
Price and Availability
The Nothing Phone (3a) Lite is available in two colors: Black and €249 / $249 / £249 for the 8/128GB version, while the 256GB configuration costs . Sales have already begun.
With its distinctive design, modern platform, and reasonable price, the Phone (3a) Lite could become Nothing’s most popular device among the masses.
