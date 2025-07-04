Nothing Phone (3) became the company’s first flagship

Nothing has officially unveiled its first flagship smartphone, the Nothing Phone (3), which aims to compete with the iPhone 16, Galaxy S25 and Pixel 9. The new device features a 6.67-inch OLED display with a resolution of 1.5K (1260×2802 pixels) and a brightness of up to 4500 nits. The screen supports HDR10+ and is protected by Gorilla Glass 7i.

The smartphone is powered by the new Snapdragon 8s Gen 4 processor and is available in configurations with 12 or 16 GB of LPDDR5X RAM and 256 or 512 GB of UFS 4.0 storage. The camera system includes three 50 MP modules: the main one with the OV50H sensor (size 1/1.3″, optical stabilization), the JN1 ultra-wide module and the JN5 periscopic telephoto lens with 3x optical and 60x digital zoom. The front camera is 10 cm.

One of the main differences is the updated Glyph Matrix – a dot matrix LED display on the back panel, which replaced the usual backlight strips. It can display messages in the form of emojis, simple icons, and also supports mini-games like “Rock-paper-scissors” and “Bottle”.

Other features include IP68 water resistance, stereo speakers, eSIM support, NFC module and an optical fingerprint scanner under the screen. On the side, there is a new Essential Key button, with which you can quickly activate the built-in AI assistant Essential Space, designed to analyze screenshots, decipher meetings and universal search.

Nothing Phone (3) comes with Android 15 and Nothing OS 3.2. The device will receive 5 years of OS updates and 7 years of security updates. The price is 799 euros for the version with 12 GB of RAM and 256 GB of internal memory and 899 euros for the 16 GB + 512 GB configuration. Orders start on July 4, and official sales will begin on July 15 through the Nothing website and from partners.

Nothing Phone (3) Specifications:

Chip: Qualcomm Snapdragon 8s Gen 4

RAM: up to 16GB LPDDR5X

Storage: 256/512GB UFS 4.0

eSIM, NFC

IP68

Battery: 5150mAh, 65W fast and 15W wireless charging

Cameras: