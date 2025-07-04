Nothing Phone (3) became the company’s first flagship04.07.25
Nothing has officially unveiled its first flagship smartphone, the Nothing Phone (3), which aims to compete with the iPhone 16, Galaxy S25 and Pixel 9. The new device features a 6.67-inch OLED display with a resolution of 1.5K (1260×2802 pixels) and a brightness of up to 4500 nits. The screen supports HDR10+ and is protected by Gorilla Glass 7i.
The smartphone is powered by the new Snapdragon 8s Gen 4 processor and is available in configurations with 12 or 16 GB of LPDDR5X RAM and 256 or 512 GB of UFS 4.0 storage. The camera system includes three 50 MP modules: the main one with the OV50H sensor (size 1/1.3″, optical stabilization), the JN1 ultra-wide module and the JN5 periscopic telephoto lens with 3x optical and 60x digital zoom. The front camera is 10 cm.
One of the main differences is the updated Glyph Matrix – a dot matrix LED display on the back panel, which replaced the usual backlight strips. It can display messages in the form of emojis, simple icons, and also supports mini-games like “Rock-paper-scissors” and “Bottle”.
Other features include IP68 water resistance, stereo speakers, eSIM support, NFC module and an optical fingerprint scanner under the screen. On the side, there is a new Essential Key button, with which you can quickly activate the built-in AI assistant Essential Space, designed to analyze screenshots, decipher meetings and universal search.
Nothing Phone (3) comes with Android 15 and Nothing OS 3.2. The device will receive 5 years of OS updates and 7 years of security updates. The price is 799 euros for the version with 12 GB of RAM and 256 GB of internal memory and 899 euros for the 16 GB + 512 GB configuration. Orders start on July 4, and official sales will begin on July 15 through the Nothing website and from partners.
Nothing Phone (3) Specifications:
- Chip: Qualcomm Snapdragon 8s Gen 4
- RAM: up to 16GB LPDDR5X
- Storage: 256/512GB UFS 4.0
- eSIM, NFC
- IP68
- Battery: 5150mAh, 65W fast and 15W wireless charging
Cameras:
- 3 modules of 50 MP each: main (OV50H, OIS), ultra-wide (JN1), periscope (JN5, OIS, 3x optical zoom, 60x digital zoom)
- Front: 50 MP with macro
Don't miss interesting news
Subscribe to our channels and read announcements of high-tech news, tes
Oppo Pad SE: tablet for a long day
New Oppo Pad SE tablet features a high-quality screen and a large battery. It is convenient for both home use and travel. Let’s talk in more detail
Oppo Pad SE: tablet for a long day
Ugreen Uno: power bank, emoji and magnetic wireless charging
Ugreen Uno RG Gan – 100W charging with a smile
Ajax IndoorCam – professional video surveillance for everyone
Logitech G522 Lightspeed – headphones for great achievements
Oppo Enco Buds 3 Pro – Long play TWS
Ajax DoorBell: truly smart and secure video doorbell
Samsung Galaxy A36 and Galaxy A56 – flagship features for everyone
Logitech G Powerplay 2 wireless charging pad review
Ugreen CM769 microphone review: affordable studio sound
Acer Predator Helios Neo 16 laptop review: gold middle
Oppo Reno13 Pro smartphone review: there is really good moments
Logitech G PRO X TKL RAPID keyboard review: fine-tuning
Poco X7 Pro smartphone review: potential
Nothing Phone (3) became the company’s first flagship Android Qualcomm smartphone world events
Nothing Phone (3) smartphone is equipped with a 6.67-inch OLED display with a resolution of 1.5K (1260×2800 pixels), a refresh rate of 120 Hz and a peak brightness of up to 4500 nits
Vivo Watch 5 has an AI coach, eSIM support and 14 days of battery life smart watches Vivo
Vivo Watch 5 is a new smartwatch with advanced health features, stylish design and long battery life.
Nothing Phone (3) became the company’s first flagship
Insta360 Mic Air – wireless microphone weighing less than 8g
Redmi smartphones game controller work up to 10 hours
Android 16 will warn about fake mobile networks
BSOD will be removed from Windows 11. Error screen will be black
Insta360 Flow 2 – inexpensive stabilizer with auto-tracking and support for Apple smartphones
Ukrainian mobile operators will be obliged to fight spam calls
Budget smartphone Moto G66j 5G received Dimensity 7060 and 50 MP camera module Sony
Xiaomi introduced smart glasses with AI, camera and voice control
Facebook penetrate deep: social network’s AI will process photos before they are uploaded
TWS headphones Samsung Galaxy Buds Core received flagship features for less than $60
Garmin quatix 8 watch lets you control your yacht with your voice
Lenovo Chromebook Plus 14 with MediaTek has up to 17 hours autonomy