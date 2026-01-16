Not just memory. Power supplies and cooling systems will be also more expensive  

Not just memory. Power supplies and cooling systems will be also more expensive16.01.26
The computer component market is once again showing a rising trend. Following the rise in the cost of RAM, storage devices, processors, and graphics cards, other categories are also at risk of price increases. Power supplies and CPU cooling systems may soon become more expensive, according to an internal message from a Chinese distributor regarding rising raw material prices.
Distributor Letter and Supply Situation
This refers to a letter from Guangzhou Xinhongzheng Electronic Technology Co., Ltd. sent to partners and agents. The document notes that the cost of key materials in the supply chain, including copper, silver, and tin, has increased significantly. As a result, suppliers stopped accepting new orders at preliminary prices as of January 6, and all contracts concluded after that date are calculated using the updated rates.
Expected Cost Increase
The company estimates that the price increase will directly impact product costs. Production costs for power supplies could increase by 6-10 percent, while CPU cooling systems could increase by 6-8 percent. The letter also urges partners to process and reserve orders as quickly as possible during January, as fulfillment will depend on inventory levels and shipping priorities.
Canceling Promotions and Further Pressure on Prices
Separately, the message states that the company will completely discontinue all promotions starting February 1. Upon returning to so-called normal pricing, more than 90 percent of products may experience additional price increases above the base price. This increase is estimated to be within the same range as the previously announced 6-10 percent.
Potential Impact on the Retail Market
While the actual impact on final retail prices will depend on specific distribution channels, Chinese media reports suggest that the price hike in stores may be more significant than consumers expect. Uneven availability of individual products is also possible if manufacturers and suppliers begin prioritizing certain orders based on inventory levels and logistical capabilities.
Limited Confirmations and Reservations
At the same time, it was not possible to confirm the details of Guangzhou Xinhongzheng Electronic Technology Co., Ltd.’s operations due to public sources. There is also no information regarding the company’s direct ties to well-known global cooling system brands. Therefore, this letter should be viewed more as a signal of potential pricing pressure in supply channels than as an official confirmation of a general price increase across the industry.
Don't miss interesting news
Subscribe to our channels and read announcements of high-tech news, tes
Oppo A6 Pro smartphone review: ambitious
Creating new mid-range smartphones is no easy task. Manufacturers have to balance performance, camera capabilities, displays, and the overall cost impact of each component. How the new Oppo A6 Pro balances these factors is discussed in our review.
Top news of 2025 on hi-tech.ua
Our editorial team traditionally sums up the results every year. We recently showcased the editors’ top devices. Now it’s time to share the top news stories from hi-tech.ua in 2025.
Top news of 2025 on hi-tech.ua
Editor’s Choice 2025. Best devices of the year by hi-tech.ua
Logitech G29 Gaming Wheel review: super car on a table
Best Bluetooth speakers 2025. Top models in different segments
Best 27-49 inch OLED monitors in 2025
Black Friday – how to shop and pay less
Top 5 20,000 and 50,000 mAh power banks for everything
Make no mistake! Which smart TV to buy this year
OPPO Enco X3s Bluetooth headphones review: sticky
Top gaming keyboards – whose mechanics better
Best mid-range smartphones – interesting ratings
Not just memory. Power supplies and cooling systems will be also more expensive business hardware
The computer component market is once again showing a trend of rising prices. Following the rise in the cost of RAM, storage devices, processors, and graphics cards, other categories are also at risk of price increases.
Battlefield 6 lost 90% of active players games statistics
After a successful launch, Battlefield 6 has seen a noticeable decline in the number of active Steam users. NotebookCheck has noticed this by analyzing SteamDB statistics.
Battlefield 6 lost 90% of active players
HP OmniBook, OmniStudio X and Chromebook unveiled at CES 2026
NASA will send astronauts to the moon for the first time in 50 years
Inserting hyperlinks into Microsoft Word text will become easier
Meizu 22 Next – compact AI user mood sensor
What Motorola presented at CES 2026
Kia EV2 electric crossover has a range of up to 448 km
Автомобілем 2026 року в Європі став Mercedes-Benz CLA
Commercial Promotion in a Technological Environment
The RedMagic 11 Air gaming smartphone has a 6.85” OLED display and a Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset with a liquid cooling system