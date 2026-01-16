Not just memory. Power supplies and cooling systems will be also more expensive

The computer component market is once again showing a rising trend. Following the rise in the cost of RAM, storage devices, processors, and graphics cards, other categories are also at risk of price increases. Power supplies and CPU cooling systems may soon become more expensive, according to an internal message from a Chinese distributor regarding rising raw material prices.

Distributor Letter and Supply Situation

This refers to a letter from Guangzhou Xinhongzheng Electronic Technology Co., Ltd. sent to partners and agents. The document notes that the cost of key materials in the supply chain, including copper, silver, and tin, has increased significantly. As a result, suppliers stopped accepting new orders at preliminary prices as of January 6, and all contracts concluded after that date are calculated using the updated rates.

Expected Cost Increase

The company estimates that the price increase will directly impact product costs. Production costs for power supplies could increase by 6-10 percent, while CPU cooling systems could increase by 6-8 percent. The letter also urges partners to process and reserve orders as quickly as possible during January, as fulfillment will depend on inventory levels and shipping priorities.

Canceling Promotions and Further Pressure on Prices

Separately, the message states that the company will completely discontinue all promotions starting February 1. Upon returning to so-called normal pricing, more than 90 percent of products may experience additional price increases above the base price. This increase is estimated to be within the same range as the previously announced 6-10 percent.

Potential Impact on the Retail Market

While the actual impact on final retail prices will depend on specific distribution channels, Chinese media reports suggest that the price hike in stores may be more significant than consumers expect. Uneven availability of individual products is also possible if manufacturers and suppliers begin prioritizing certain orders based on inventory levels and logistical capabilities.

Limited Confirmations and Reservations

At the same time, it was not possible to confirm the details of Guangzhou Xinhongzheng Electronic Technology Co., Ltd.’s operations due to public sources. There is also no information regarding the company’s direct ties to well-known global cooling system brands. Therefore, this letter should be viewed more as a signal of potential pricing pressure in supply channels than as an official confirmation of a general price increase across the industry.