NordVPN is now the default on ASUS routers08.07.24
ASUS and NordVPN have announced a partnership that will integrate the popular VPN network directly into ASUS network devices. This innovation makes it easier to protect your entire home network, as previously VPN services required installation on each device separately.
Now users will only need a router with NordVPN built-in, eliminating the need for separate software on each device. This integration also extends protection to devices that don’t normally support VPN software.
Users simply need to go to the router’s self-service page to activate the VPN. The first two routers to receive such integration are the ASUS RT-AX57 Go with tri-band connectivity and the GT-AX11000 Pro, a model designed specifically for gamers.
Prices for NordVPN start at £10.39 per month, but get cheaper with a long-term subscription. The RT-AX57 Go starts at £89.99 and the GT-AX11000 Pro starts at £399.99.
