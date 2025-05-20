Nokia and Huawei testing 5G network in three Ukrainian cities20.05.25
The National Commission for State Regulation of Electronic Communications, Radio Frequency Spectrum and Postal Services (NCEC) has granted Nokia and Huawei permission to test 5G technology in a number of Ukrainian cities. The relevant permits were issued on May 14.
As specified by the NCEC, the tests will be conducted by Huawei Ukraine LLC and Nokia Solutions and Networks Ukraine LLC. Huawei will test 5G NR technology in Kropyvnytskyi and Ivano-Frankivsk, while Nokia will test it in the city of Vynnyky in the Lviv region.
Both companies will work on the infrastructure of the Vodafone operator (Vodafone), in particular, with the integration of radio equipment into commercial PS Core networks manufactured by Huawei. The test period will last from May 14 to July 31, 2025.
According to the regulator, the purpose of the tests is to verify the efficiency of using the frequency spectrum using 5G Non-Standalone technology, as well as to assess its advantages compared to the current LTE TDD. Special attention will be paid to the analysis of electromagnetic compatibility and potential costs for deploying new generation networks. After the completion of the tests, the companies must provide reports on the results within one month.
The tests will be a continuation of previous experience. Last year, Vodafone and Nokia already conducted a 5G telebridge between Ukraine and Finland. The connection took place between Ivano-Frankivsk, Kyiv and Helsinki, using test indoor solutions that were then operating on the territory of “Promprylad” in Ivano-Frankivsk and in the operator’s Kyiv office.
Against the backdrop of these initiatives, according to 2024 data, mobile operators in Ukraine built 3,400 new base stations, providing 809 more settlements with communications and the Internet. The average speed of mobile Internet increased to 31.23 Mbps – 35% more than a year earlier. In addition, more than half a million batteries and generators were installed to ensure stable operation of the networks.
