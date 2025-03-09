Nissan GT-R will officially cease production. Over 30,000 cars sold during first 13 years09.03.25
Japanese automaker Nissan has officially stopped accepting orders for the GT-R supercar, marking the end of its 18-year history.
The GT-R (R35) has been gradually disappearing from global markets since 2021: first, due to new noise regulations, it was withdrawn from sale in Europe, then stricter safety standards closed its way to Australia, and in North America, production ended in October 2023. Now it’s the turn of the domestic Japanese market – a message appeared on the Nissan website about the end of accepting orders. It is known that from at least 2007 to 2020, more than 30 thousand cars were sold worldwide. More than 8,300 in Japan, 8,100 in Europe, 12 thousand in the USA and 1,300 in Canada.
The GT-R, which debuted in 2007, became Japan’s answer to the American Corvette. Over the years of production, the model has retained its familiar look and 3.8-liter V6 with two turbines, although engine power has gradually increased: from 471 hp in early versions to 600 hp in the top GT-R Nismo. Unlike its predecessors, which were produced only for JDM and in limited editions, which were delivered to England, it has a version with both right-hand and left-hand drive.
The successor to the iconic supercar has not yet been presented, but Nissan has hinted that a new GT-R may appear by 2030. Whether it will be an electric car, a hybrid or a car with a classic internal combustion engine remains a mystery. A new batch of 1,500 GT-Rs will be announced in the near future, and it will be the last for the model that appeared in 2007.
