New Sony WH-1000XM6 headphones last up to 30 hours and cost $45019.05.25
Sony has introduced the sixth generation of its wireless flagship headphones — the WH-1000XM6, which have received noticeable hardware and functional improvements compared to the previous model.
Sony WH-1000XM6 specifications
The WH-1000XM6 have received a new QN3 HD processor, the performance of which, according to Sony, has increased by 7 times. For more accurate operation of the active noise cancellation system, 12 microphones are used, which should significantly improve the suppression of external noise, especially in the vocal range and in changing conditions.
The headphones are equipped with updated 30 mm drivers that provide deep bass and clear sound. 360 Reality Audio technology is supported, which creates a surround sound effect.
The WH-1000XM6 work for up to 30 hours with active noise cancellation. Thanks to fast charging, just 3 minutes of connection to the power supply gives up to 3 hours of music playback.
The model supports Multipoint, which allows you to connect to two devices at the same time. The design has again become complex, like in earlier generations. The body is made of recycled plastic, and the design has improved ergonomics.
Price
The Sony WH-1000XM6 is available in three colors: black, blue, and silver. It went on sale for $450.
The Sony WH-1000XM6 is an evolutionary but serious update to one of the most popular products on the noise-canceling headphone market, preserving the strengths of the line and strengthening key features.
