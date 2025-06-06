New Nissan Leaf in its 3rd generation transform into crossover

One of the most famous electric cars of recent years – Nissan Leaf – is undergoing a profound transformation. The third generation model has changed the format: now it is not a hatchback, but a compact crossover. In addition to the new body, the car received an updated platform and a charging port of the Tesla NACS standard, which was an important step for the entire line of electric cars Nissan.

The development of the new Leaf was carried out with an emphasis on aerodynamic efficiency. This directly affects the range, so engineers have achieved a reduction in the aerodynamic drag coefficient to 0.26 for models intended for the USA and Japan. European versions with other mirrors and disks show an even lower figure – 0.25.

This result was achieved due to hidden door handles, an active radiator grille that automatically closes at high speed, optimized wheel shape, a completely flat bottom and a fastback silhouette. Even the panoramic glass roof, according to Nissan, plays a functional role: it allowed to reduce the height of the body in key areas by 12 mm, improving aerodynamics without compromising interior space.

In terms of design, the new Nissan Leaf is closer to modern electric crossovers with rounded shapes. In terms of dimensions, the third-generation Leaf is about 75% of the size of the Tesla Model Y. The car is equipped with 19-inch wheels, a panoramic roof and a new charging port, which fans of the brand have been waiting for for many years. Previous versions of the Leaf used the outdated CHAdeMO standard, limited in the number of compatible charging stations. Now, for the first time, Nissan is installing a NACS port from the factory – this opens up access to the Supercharger network without adapters.

The panoramic roof has received electrochromic technology: the level of transparency can be changed at the touch of a button. This eliminates the need for traditional blinds and allows you to save additional space above the heads of passengers. A special infrared coating reduces the heating of the cabin and reduces the load on the climate system.

The new generation Leaf is built on the modular CMF-EV platform, the same one used in the Ariya model. It is designed with the features of electric vehicles in mind and provides a completely flat floor in the cabin. Nissan promises that the driving range will increase significantly compared to the current generation. Recall that the Leaf SV Plus is now capable of driving up to 340 km without recharging, which no longer meets the level of competitors.

The world premiere of the model will take place this month. At the same time, the manufacturer will reveal technical specifications and price. The transition to the crossover format is a logical and strategic step for the brand. In the context of declining sales and the unsuccessful breakdown of cooperation with Honda, Nissan needs new products that can regain the interest of buyers. Leaf may become the first swallow in this reboot.