New Mercedes-Benz CLA ride 792 km without recharging and has AI by Microsoft and Google

Mercedes-Benz has introduced the fully electric CLA, which will be the flagship of a new family that includes both electric and hybrid models.

At the start of sales, two versions are available: the rear-wheel drive CLA 250+ with a 200 kW (272 hp) engine that accelerates to 100 km/h in 6.7 seconds, and the all-wheel drive CLA 350 4MATIC with a combined power of 260 kW. The maximum speed of both models is limited to 210 km/h. The electric car has a range of up to 792 km on a single charge, but this figure is relevant for the version with an 85.5 kWh battery. There will also be a version with a smaller 58 kWh battery, but its range is still unknown.

The model is built on an 800-volt architecture and supports fast charging with direct current with a capacity of up to 320 kW, which allows you to add 325 km of range in just 10 minutes. The design uses a two-speed gearbox: first gear is used for driving in the city, and when the speed increases, the CLA automatically switches to second, which increases efficiency on the highway.

The new model is equipped with the MB.DRIVE system, which includes adaptive cruise control and lane change assistant. The main innovation is the Mercedes-Benz Operating System (MB.OS), which turns the CLA into a “smart” car with a constant connection to the cloud and the ability to update “over the air”.

The interface is built on the updated MBUX system with the Superscreen panel, which runs on powerful chips from Unity. The virtual assistant, which uses artificial intelligence from Microsoft and Google, supports ChatGPT and Google Gemini, which allows it to understand natural speech, conduct a dialogue and even react to the driver’s emotions. The navigation system is based on Google Maps and automatically builds the most efficient routes taking into account charging stations.

The base CLA 250+ starts at €50,000, while the all-wheel drive CLA 350 4MATIC will cost around €60,000.

