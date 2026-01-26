New Kyivstar tariffs in 2026: cheapest – 370 UAH

From January 22, Kyivstar offers a new line of mobile tariffs for connecting and switching subscribers. It includes only “All Together” packages, and the minimum cost of offers starts at ₴370.

The conditions largely repeat the traditions of 2025. The tariff line consists only of “All Together” format offers, which combine mobile communication and home Internet. Contract connection remains cheaper than prepaid, and in prepaid tariffs the volume of gigabytes in Ukraine doubles with timely payment. The price factor is especially emphasized: the basic offer actually fixes the minimum cost of prepayment at about ₴400, excluding promotional conditions.

The mobile market has confidently crossed a new psychological threshold. The minimum standard cost of the basic prepaid service package, without promotions and discounts, has finally settled above the mark of 400 hryvnias.

The “All Together” tariff line includes several options. The most affordable package “All Together – Easy” is offered under a contract for 370 hryvnias per month, while in the prepaid format its cost is 450 hryvnias for four weeks. The “All Together – Cool” tariff will cost 450 hryvnias per month under a contract or 550 hryvnias for four weeks under a prepaid plan. The most expensive option, “All Together – Top”, is available under a contract for 750 hryvnias per month.

We remind you that from January 6, Kyivstar also updated its home Internet tariffs. Two packages are available for new connections: “Optimal” with a speed of up to 300 Mbps for 350 UAH per month and “Comfortable” with a speed of up to 1 Gbps for 450 UAH per month. At the same time, the “Home” tariff was previously excluded from the starting offers.

In view of these changes, other operators are also adjusting the conditions. Vodafone has increased the cost of Flexx GO and Flexx TOP tariffs by 50–100 UAH, and lifecell has introduced restrictions on incoming calls in case of non-payment of the tariff.