New Jeep Compass has PHEV version and 650 km of electric range08.05.25
Jeep has officially presented the third generation of the Compass model. The car received a new design, an updated interior and for the first time a fully electric version. The model is built on the STLA Medium platform, which is also used by the Opel Grandland, Citroen C5 Aircross and Peugeot 3008, but Jeep notes that it has adapted the architecture to improve cross-country ability.
The length of the new Jeep Compass is 4548 mm, which is 150 mm longer than its predecessor. The wheelbase has increased to 2795 mm (+159 mm), legroom on both rows of seats has increased by 55 mm. Ground clearance is 200 mm, and the ability to overcome fords is up to 470 mm. The angles of entry, ramp and exit are 20, 15 and 26, respectively. All modifications have received the Selec-Terrain system with a drive mode switch located on the center console.
The new Jeep Compass was developed by an international team led by Jeep Italy. The exterior has been stripped of chrome in favor of ecological minimalism. The front part is decorated with a new version of the signature seven-slot grille. The interior features a 10-inch digital instrument cluster and a 16-inch central display, as well as touch control of the main functions.
Jeep Compass is available with three drive options
- Hybrid (mHEV) with 145 hp. with front-wheel drive;
- Plug-in hybrid (PHEV) with 195 hp. with a 21 kWh battery and a range of up to 85 km on electric power;
- Electric vehicle with front-wheel drive with 213 or 231 hp, a range of up to 500 km (73 kWh battery) or up to 650 km (96 kWh).
At the top is the Jeep Compass 4xe: 375 hp. power, rear electric motor with 180 hp. with a gearbox and torque of up to 3226 Nm. The modification also received increased ground clearance (10 mm) and remains the most powerful car on the STLA Medium platform in Europe.
A special First Edition series with a hybrid or electric installation, 20-inch wheels, matrix headlights, heated seats and an off-road package is being prepared for the start of sales. Orders will be accepted on May 6, 2025, deliveries will start in the fourth quarter. Prices have not yet been announced.
Don't miss interesting news
Subscribe to our channels and read announcements of high-tech news, tes
GTA VI – what to expect and what is already known about the most anticipated game
GTA VI is undoubtedly the most anticipated game in the industry. On YouTube, its trailers are watched by tens of millions in 12 hours, and the Guinness Book of World Records does not have time to register record numbers.
Ajax DoorBell: truly smart and secure video doorbell
Samsung Galaxy A36 and Galaxy A56 – flagship features for everyone
Logitech G Powerplay 2 wireless charging pad review
Ugreen CM769 microphone review: affordable studio sound
Acer Predator Helios Neo 16 laptop review: gold middle
Oppo Reno13 Pro smartphone review: there is really good moments
Logitech G PRO X TKL RAPID keyboard review: fine-tuning
Poco X7 Pro smartphone review: potential
Ugreen M751 mouse review: office classic
Samsung Galaxy S25, S25 Plus, S25 Ultra smartphones presented. Live photos and our impressions
Ugreen HiTune S5 wireless headphones review: grippy
Oppo A40m (CPH2669) smartphone review: beginning
Maono PD200X microphone and Maonocaster G1 NEO audio mixer review
Kawa Mini 3 Car DVR review: size doesn’t matter
New Jeep Compass has PHEV version and 650 km of electric range car electric transport
Jeep Compass 4xe: 375 hp. power, rear electric motor 180 hp. with gearbox and torque up to 3226 Nm
MEGOGO service launches app for Apple Vision Pro Apple virtual reality
The MEGOGO VR program is already available for users in Ukraine and abroad with support for Ukrainian and English languages.
New Jeep Compass has PHEV version and 650 km of electric range
MEGOGO service launches app for Apple Vision Pro
Nvidia GeForce RTX 5060 graphics cards will go on sale from May 19
Unreal Engine 6 will have full multi-core processors support
World of Tanks is holding promotion for 80th anniversary of the end of World War II
Microsoft announced a remaster of the cult game Gears of War
Gaming laptops lead Steam for the first time. Nvidia GeForce RTX 4060 overtakes RTX 3060
Trailer GTA 6 released
Raw Ring з ШІ відстежує емоції людини
Casio G-Shock GBA-950 watch gets Bluetooth and GPS
All new Huawei computers will switch to HarmonyOS instead of Windows
Onyx Boox Tab X C – tablet with 13.3-inch E Ink display
3 billion users communicate on WhatsApp every month