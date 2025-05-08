New Jeep Compass has PHEV version and 650 km of electric range

Jeep has officially presented the third generation of the Compass model. The car received a new design, an updated interior and for the first time a fully electric version. The model is built on the STLA Medium platform, which is also used by the Opel Grandland, Citroen C5 Aircross and Peugeot 3008, but Jeep notes that it has adapted the architecture to improve cross-country ability.

The length of the new Jeep Compass is 4548 mm, which is 150 mm longer than its predecessor. The wheelbase has increased to 2795 mm (+159 mm), legroom on both rows of seats has increased by 55 mm. Ground clearance is 200 mm, and the ability to overcome fords is up to 470 mm. The angles of entry, ramp and exit are 20, 15 and 26, respectively. All modifications have received the Selec-Terrain system with a drive mode switch located on the center console.

The new Jeep Compass was developed by an international team led by Jeep Italy. The exterior has been stripped of chrome in favor of ecological minimalism. The front part is decorated with a new version of the signature seven-slot grille. The interior features a 10-inch digital instrument cluster and a 16-inch central display, as well as touch control of the main functions.

Jeep Compass is available with three drive options

Hybrid (mHEV) with 145 hp. with front-wheel drive;

Plug-in hybrid (PHEV) with 195 hp. with a 21 kWh battery and a range of up to 85 km on electric power;

Electric vehicle with front-wheel drive with 213 or 231 hp, a range of up to 500 km (73 kWh battery) or up to 650 km (96 kWh).

At the top is the Jeep Compass 4xe: 375 hp. power, rear electric motor with 180 hp. with a gearbox and torque of up to 3226 Nm. The modification also received increased ground clearance (10 mm) and remains the most powerful car on the STLA Medium platform in Europe.

A special First Edition series with a hybrid or electric installation, 20-inch wheels, matrix headlights, heated seats and an off-road package is being prepared for the start of sales. Orders will be accepted on May 6, 2025, deliveries will start in the fourth quarter. Prices have not yet been announced.