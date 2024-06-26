New foldable smartphones Motorola Razr 50 and Razr 50 Ultra cost $700 and $1000

The Motorola company held a global presentation, where it showed a new line of folding Razr smartphones. Note that in a few weeks, Samsung will show its new foldable smartphones. Apparently, the linoleum subsidiary decided to catch the hype first.

Unusually, there will now be two Moto clamshells – Motorola Razr 50 and Razr 50 Ultra. It is interesting that the naming of the company’s models is similar to Toyota. The Japanese automaker also labels Camry and Prius generations as 30, 40, 50 bodies, etc.

In general, the company prepared strange press renders. The smartphone now has a large half-body screen that works as a viewfinder. It’s cool when no one is filming you. But then why is another person holding a smartphone and aiming carefully?



Motorola Razr 50

The base model of the Motorola Razr 50 series is the successor to last year’s Motorola Razr 40 smartphone. The device has a stainless steel hinge, 6000 series aluminum frames, IPX8 protection and an enlarged external display of up to 3.6 inches. It has a POLED matrix and a refresh rate of 120 Hz. The main screen has a diagonal of 6.9 inches, FHD+ resolution and the same scan rate.

The Motorola Razr 50 is powered by a Mediatek Dimensity 7300X processor paired with 8GB of RAM and up to 256GB of storage. The smartphone is powered by a 4200mAh battery and supports 30W wired charging as well as 15W wireless charging. The device has stereo speakers, a side fingerprint scanner and a dual main camera with 50 MP and 13 MP sensors.

The front camera has a resolution of 32 MP. Razr 50 runs on Android 14 operating system and offers access to an improved model of artificial intelligence Google Gemini Advanced for three months at no additional charge. Buyers will also get 2 TB of cloud storage and access to Gemini features in Google apps like Gmail and Docs as part of the Google One AI Premium plan. The sale of Motorola Razr 50 on the global market will begin in July, and the price of the device will start at $700.

Motorola Razr 50 Ultra

The Motorola Razr 50 Ultra differs from the Razr 50 in its Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 processor. It also has a larger 4-inch external screen with an LTPO POLED matrix that supports a refresh rate of 165 Hz and a brightness of up to 2400 nits. The main 6.9-inch display has an FHD+ resolution, the same matrix, a frequency of 165 Hz and a brightness of up to 3000 nits. In the upper part of the main screen there is a 32 MP front camera.

The main camera consists of two 50 MP modules: the main one (f/1.7) and a telephoto lens (f/2.0) with 2x optical zoom. The Razr 50 Ultra packs a 4,000mAh battery and supports 45W wired fast charging as well as 15W wireless charging. The smartphone has IPX8 water protection. The gadget is available in configurations with 8 or 12 GB of RAM and up to 512 GB of storage, runs on the Android 14 operating system and includes 3 months of access to the improved Google Gemini Advanced artificial intelligence model.

Motorola Razr 50 Ultra can already be purchased in Europe at a price of 1,200 euros for a model with 12 GB of RAM and 512 GB of memory. In the US, the smartphone will go on sale in July with a price starting at $999.