New concept display support 1 million FPS for transmiting data at 1 Tbps

X Display Company (XDC) has unveiled a new high-speed display capable of displaying up to one million frames per second. Despite the use of the term FPS, this technology is not intended for gaming or visual display, but rather for transmitting data at incredibly high speeds.

The system consists of a micro-LED display, which acts as a transmitter, and a high-speed camera, which is a receiver. The display includes thousands of emitters operating at different wavelengths, which change the “pattern” at a frequency of up to a million frames per second. Each frame contains a piece of digital information that the camera captures and decodes, providing real-time data transfer between devices without the use of wires.

XDC has announced the development of technology with a bandwidth of up to 1 Tbps. This exceeds the capabilities of most current network interfaces, although it is inferior to future systems with a bandwidth of 1.6 Tbps. At the same time, the system demonstrates improved energy efficiency — two to three times higher than 800G optical transceivers, which can be an important advantage for data centers, where power consumption and cooling constitute a significant part of the cost.

The absence of the need for physical fiber or copper connections provides greater flexibility and simplifies infrastructure maintenance. However, the transition to such a technology will require significant changes in server and data center architecture, making it applicable more for new facilities than for modernization of existing ones.