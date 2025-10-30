New chips, old branding. AMD releases Ryzen 100 and 10 processors30.10.25
AMD is once again changing the labeling system for its mobile processors and is bringing back the designations that users have already seen before. Along with the existing families, the company is introducing two new series – Ryzen 100 and Ryzen 10.
Over the past few years, the manufacturer has gradually switched to an updated notation, where laptop processors are divided into the Ryzen 200 and Ryzen 300 lines. The first corresponds to the Hawk Point and Phoenix families, the second to Strix Point and Krackan. Now they are joined by another group of solutions, which is actually not completely new.
What’s inside the AMD Ryzen 100 and 10?
The Ryzen 100 actually returns to the Zen3+ architecture chips, known for the Ryzen 6000 and Ryzen 7035 series. At the same time, the Ryzen 10 lineup includes less powerful Mendocino processors with Zen2, aimed at affordable systems.
One of the notable representatives of AMD’s fresh numbering is the Ryzen 7 170. In terms of specifications, it is placed between the Ryzen 7 6800U and Ryzen 7 6800H: it receives a standard 28 W thermal package, eight Zen3+ cores and Radeon 680M graphics. The platform supports DDR5 memory and the FP7-R2 socket used in modern laptops.
In the specifications of some models, it is easy to recognize almost complete analogues of already released processors, such as the AMD Ryzen 6800H and Ryzen 7 7735H. The Ryzen 10 series, in turn, consists of quad-core Zen2 solutions with LPDDR5 support. The Ryzen 3 30 and Ryzen 3 40 models are equipped with integrated Radeon 610 graphics with two computing units.
As a result, instead of markings like Ryzen 7 7735U or Ryzen 7 7735HS on new laptops, users will see the designation Ryzen 7 170 or Ryzen 7 160. A similar transition is already familiar to consumers, because Intel also uses a scheme with indices like Cor0 or Cor0 generations.
