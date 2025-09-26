New Battlefield 6 story campaign trailer has been released26.09.25
Battlefield Studios has unveiled the story trailer for Battlefield 6 at the PlayStation State of Play event. The trailer showcases large-scale combat operations involving various armies and special forces, including the CIA, SAS, and Delta Force. The footage features scenes with armored vehicles, aircraft, and night missions using thermal imaging.
The game is set in 2027, when NATO is on the verge of collapse. Against the backdrop of a global crisis, the private military corporation Pax Armata seeks to take advantage of the chaos and change the balance of power in the world. Players will take on the role of fighters from the elite marine unit Dagger 13, performing missions on different continents.
The trailer showcases a wide range of locations, from urban areas to deserts and mountain ranges. The campaign combines large-scale battles with armored vehicles and aircraft, and tactical scenarios of night operations.
In multiplayer, a new mechanic will appear that allows you to end matches early. According to the developers, this should reduce the level of player frustration and speed up the gameplay, although the possibility of unexpected comebacks will become less frequent.
In addition, the Battlefield Labs division has reopened testing of the upcoming battle royale mode, which, according to the authors, will compete with Call of Duty: Warzone. Players will have access to new maps, an updated weapon system, vehicles and team missions.
