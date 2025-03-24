New Asus Vivobook Pro 15 laptop equipped with Intel Core Ultra 9 and RTX 4050

Asus has announced a new Vivobook Pro 15 (N6506CU) laptop, designed for users who value performance when working with multimedia content and games. The model is equipped with a 15.6-inch display and goes on sale at a starting price of $ 1,500.

The device is based on an Intel Core Ultra 9 processor and a discrete NVIDIA RTX 4050 graphics card with 6 GB of video memory. Thanks to the presence of a MUX switch, users can balance between maximum performance and extended battery life. The configuration provides up to 24 GB of RAM, an SSD storage capacity of up to 2 TB and support for Wi-Fi 6E wireless connection.

The IceCool Pro cooling system is used to dissipate heat, which includes two fans and three ventilation holes. This solution allows you to maintain stable operation of components even under heavy loads.

The laptop has an OLED screen with a resolution of 2880 × 1620 pixels, a refresh rate of 120 Hz and a response time of 0.2 ms. The display supports brightness up to 500 nits, covers 100% of the DCI-P3 color space and is certified according to Dolby Vision, Pantone Validation and VESA DisplayHDR True Black 600 standards. It also has TÜV Rheinland certification, which confirms the reduction of blue light emission.

The touchpad has a built-in ASUS DialPad function – a virtual circular interface that allows you to quickly control settings in professional programs such as Photoshop.

The 5 MP webcam supports the Windows Hello recognition system, as well as background blur and noise reduction functions during video calls.

Asus Vivobook Pro 15 is equipped with Thunderbolt 4, HDMI 2.1, USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-C ports, a card reader and an Ethernet connector. Harman Kardon audio system, compatible with Dolby Atmos technology. The 75 Wh battery supports fast charging – up to 50% in 30 minutes.