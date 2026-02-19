New Asus ExpertBook B3 G2 laptops introduced in 14 and 16 inch diagonals

Asus has introduced an updated line of ExpertBook business laptops, which received modern processors, expanded.

The ExpertBook B3 G2 series belongs to the class of AI-oriented Copilot+ PCs and is offered in 14-inch versions. Processors up to Intel Core Ultra 7 Series 3 with integrated graphics and NPU, capable of providing up to 50 TOPS of computing power for artificial intelligence tasks, are responsible for performance. Among the built-in features are Asus MyExpert tools, support for Copilot+ from Microsoft and an intelligent noise reduction system.

Features of the new Asus ExpertBook B3 G2

The laptops support up to 96 GB of DDR5 RAM and solid-state drives with a total capacity of up to 6 TB, which allows you to conveniently work with large amounts of data and multitask. The displays are represented by IPS panels with a resolution of up to 2.5K and a refresh rate of 144 Hz, and the 14-inch version is also available with a touch screen. For video communication, a camera of up to 5 MP with an infrared module is provided, and the audio system of two microphones and speakers with DIRAC technology provides clear sound.

The device’s case meets the military standard MIL-STD-810H and is designed to work in difficult conditions. The ExpertCool cooling system maintains stable performance under load. A special emphasis is placed on security: the ExpertGuardian architecture implies multi-level protection with TPM 2.0 support, dual firmware recovery, protection against opening the case and compliance with the NIST SP 800-193 standard. The company also promises five years of BIOS and driver updates.

Other features include support for Wi-Fi 6E and Wi-Fi 7, two Thunderbolt 4 ports and batteries with a capacity of 50 or 63 Wh. New models have already begun to arrive in retail networks, their cost depends on the configuration and region. Laptops are positioned as affordable solutions for business and education.