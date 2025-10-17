New Apple Vision Pro headset has an M5 processor and cost $3,50017.10.25
Apple has introduced an updated second-generation Vision Pro headset, which received the M5 chip, a new Dual Knit Band, but retained the previous price of $ 3,500.
Main changes
The new M5 processor provides 10% more pixels on OLED displays and increases the refresh rate to 120 Hz (previously the maximum was 100 Hz). Thanks to improved performance, features that use artificial intelligence, such as Persona or spatial photos, work up to 50% faster.
The M5 complements the specialized R1 chip, which processes data from 12 cameras, 5 sensors and 6 microphones, transmitting them to the display with a delay of only 12 ms.
The battery capacity has not changed, but the energy efficiency has become better – now the Vision Pro can work up to 2.5 hours in normal mode and up to 3 hours when watching videos, which is about 30 minutes more than its predecessor.
The strap has a dual fastening system – on top and behind the head, which increases comfort during prolonged use. It will be available in sizes S, M and L, and will also be sold separately and compatible with the first-generation headset.
The helmet itself has become slightly heavier – from 750 to 800 grams, which is about 150 g more than the first model.
Price and availability
The updated Apple Vision Pro (2025) will go on sale from October 22 at a price of $ 3,500. Versions with 256 GB, 512 GB and 1 TB of memory will be available.
Interestingly, there is no trade-in program for the Vision Pro, unlike other Apple devices.
