New Apple Mac Studio built on M3 Ultra platform

Along with the updated MacBook Air, Apple announced a new single-chip system M3 Ultra, as well as a compact Mac Studio workstation based on it. The novelty will go on sale next week.

The M3 Ultra is two Max-series crystals, combined to double the number of computing units and RAM bandwidth compared to the M3 Max. The processor includes 32 computing cores (24 productive and 8 efficient), an 80-core graphics module, a 32-core Neural Engine and an LPDDR5 controller with a bandwidth of 819 GB / s. The maximum amount of RAM has also reached 512 GB.

The Mac Studio workstation (2025) will be available in two versions: with the M3 Ultra processor and with a more affordable version based on the M3 Max. The cost of the Mac Studio with M3 Ultra starts at $3,999, while the model based on the M3 Max will cost from $1,999. Full specifications and a configurator can be found on the official Apple website.