 

New Amazfit Active 3 Premium watch has a more premium design and more monitoring functions

06.03.26

Amazfit Active 3 Premium

 

The company announced the Amazfit Active 3 Premium sports watch. The model is aimed at runners and users who combine cardio with strength training. In the Premium version, the manufacturer has relied on stronger case materials and advanced features, keeping the device in the middle price segment.

 

Titanium case and sapphire glass

 

The main difference of the Premium version is the materials. The case is made of titanium alloy, the screen is covered with sapphire glass. This increases resistance to scratches and shocks compared to standard models.

 

The watch is equipped with a 1.83-inch AMOLED display with a peak brightness of up to 3000 nits. The manufacturer claims that the information remains readable even in bright sunlight.

 

A hybrid strap (leather and fluororubber) is included in the kit. It is designed for both training and everyday use.

 

The autonomy is stated at up to 14 days in normal mode and up to 25 days with power saving enabled. With active GPS use, recharging is required after about 24 hours.

 

Amazfit Active 3 Premium

 

Zepp OS 4 and AI Assistant

 

The model runs on Zepp OS 4. The system integrates the Zepp Coach assistant, which generates training plans taking into account recovery indicators and heart rate variability (HRV).

 

Features include:

  • dual-band GPS for more accurate positioning;
  • support for Bluetooth calls thanks to the built-in microphone and speaker;
  • 4 GB of built-in memory for storing music and maps with offline access;
  • more than 170 sports modes;
  • BioTracker PPG system for 24-hour health monitoring;
  • BioCharge function for assessing daily readiness for loads.

 

The retail price of the Amazfit Active 3 Premium is $170. The model is available in white, black and blue colors.


Don't miss interesting news

Subscribe to our channels and read announcements of high-tech news, tes

We are on Facebook We are on Instagram We are on Telegram

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *





Articles & testsArticles
03.11.25
Oppo A6 Pro smartphone review: ambitious
views
594
comments 0
Oppo A6 Pro (CPH2799)

Creating new mid-range smartphones is no easy task. Manufacturers have to balance performance, camera capabilities, displays, and the overall cost impact of each component. How the new Oppo A6 Pro balances these factors is discussed in our review.

02.03.26
Acer Nitro Lite 16 (NL16-71G) laptop review: versatile and attractive
views
13
comments 0
Acer Nitro Lite 16 (NL16-71G)

The 2025 Acer Nitro Lite 16 features an interesting case design, gaming accents, and proven components. Let’s take a closer look at its features.


РќРѕРІРѕСЃС‚РёNews
06.03.26 | 16.08
New Amazfit Active 3 Premium watch has a more premium design and more monitoring functions  
Amazfit Active 3 Premium

Amazfit Active 3 Premium watch is aimed at runners and users who combine cardio with strength training.

06.03.26 | 13.19
Xiaomi’s Leica Leitz Phone imitates the shooting style of the classic Leica M3 and M9 cameras    
Leica Leitzphone

Leica Leitzphone smartphone by Xiaomi is equipped with a 50MP 1-inch sensor and an additional 200MP telephoto lens with a variable focal length of 75–100mm.