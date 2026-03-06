New Amazfit Active 3 Premium watch has a more premium design and more monitoring functions  

New Amazfit Active 3 Premium watch has a more premium design and more monitoring functions06.03.26
The company announced the Amazfit Active 3 Premium sports watch. The model is aimed at runners and users who combine cardio with strength training. In the Premium version, the manufacturer has relied on stronger case materials and advanced features, keeping the device in the middle price segment.
Titanium case and sapphire glass
The main difference of the Premium version is the materials. The case is made of titanium alloy, the screen is covered with sapphire glass. This increases resistance to scratches and shocks compared to standard models.
The watch is equipped with a 1.83-inch AMOLED display with a peak brightness of up to 3000 nits. The manufacturer claims that the information remains readable even in bright sunlight.
A hybrid strap (leather and fluororubber) is included in the kit. It is designed for both training and everyday use.
The autonomy is stated at up to 14 days in normal mode and up to 25 days with power saving enabled. With active GPS use, recharging is required after about 24 hours.
Zepp OS 4 and AI Assistant
The model runs on Zepp OS 4. The system integrates the Zepp Coach assistant, which generates training plans taking into account recovery indicators and heart rate variability (HRV).
Features include:
- dual-band GPS for more accurate positioning;
- support for Bluetooth calls thanks to the built-in microphone and speaker;
- 4 GB of built-in memory for storing music and maps with offline access;
- more than 170 sports modes;
- BioTracker PPG system for 24-hour health monitoring;
- BioCharge function for assessing daily readiness for loads.
The retail price of the Amazfit Active 3 Premium is $170. The model is available in white, black and blue colors.
