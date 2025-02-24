New 360 camera GoPro Max (2025) with larger battery costs $349

GoPro has introduced an updated 360-degree action camera Max (2025), which became the first upgraded version of the original GoPro Max in the last five years.

Key improvements affected the battery, which now has a capacity of 1960 mAh, increasing battery life. The camera also received a standard mount, allowing it to be used with a variety of accessories.

Software updates include AI object tracking and CameraFX effects. A new tool in Quik allows you to automatically keep a selected object in focus, and built-in effects such as flips and camera rotation make it easy to create dynamic videos. For advanced editing of 360-degree videos, the Reframe function has been added, as well as the GoPro Reframe plugin for Adobe Premiere Pro and After Effects.

The GoPro Max (2025) has been launched at a price of $349, which is significantly lower than the cost of the previous model of $499.99. The camera is available for order on the company’s official website.