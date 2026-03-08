Neurons in a petra dish were forced to play Doom   

Neurons in a petra dish were forced to play Doom08.03.26
A few years ago, the company Cortical Labs already demonstrated how a culture of human neurons in a petra dish controls a simplified version of Pong. Now the experiment reached a new level: neurons were connected to the shooter Doom.
The published video shows the operation of the CL-1 system, a neurocomputer module where about 200 thousand human neurons are placed on a microchip. Cells are grown on a so-called array of many electrodes through which they receive signals and transmit responses.
For comparison: there are tens of billions of neurons in the human brain. Even taking into account the scientific disputes about the exact number, this emphasizes the scale of the difference between a laboratory culture and a full-fledged brain.
The chip doesn’t start the game – it “plays” it
The developers emphasize that CL-1 does not execute game code in the traditional sense. Visual elements from the screen are transformed into patterns of electrical stimulation, which are fed to neurons. In response, cells generate their own signals. These signals are interpreted as character actions.
One pattern is a shot, the other is a movement to the right, and so on. In fact, the biological network becomes part of the control circuit.
Microscopic images show how the organic structures of neurons intertwine with the clear lines of electronic circuits. Visually, it resembles scenes from science fiction, but we are talking about a real laboratory prototype.
Training and limitations
According to the researchers, the cells are still “playing like a beginner.” They gradually adapt to incoming stimuli — thanks to neuroplasticity, new connections are formed. Theoretically, this allows the system to improve results over time.
It is important to clarify: the demonstration does not use the original version of Doom, but Freedoom — an open source project running on the Doom engine, but without copyrighted characters and elements.
Ethical questions and “Cortical Cloud”
The project is already causing discussions. One of the obvious questions is the origin of cells and the further use of similar technologies. Human neurons contain DNA from specific donors, and this raises legal and ethical issues.
In parallel, the company launched the Cortical Cloud platform — cloud access to CL-1 through a Python-based API. It is assumed that developers and researchers will be able to experiment with the system remotely.
For now, we are talking about a demonstration and research project. However, the very possibility of using biological neural networks for computing tasks — including game scenarios — shows how quickly the border between biotechnology and classical digital electronics is blurring.
Don't miss interesting news
Subscribe to our channels and read announcements of high-tech news, tes
Oppo A6 Pro smartphone review: ambitious
Creating new mid-range smartphones is no easy task. Manufacturers have to balance performance, camera capabilities, displays, and the overall cost impact of each component. How the new Oppo A6 Pro balances these factors is discussed in our review.
Acer Nitro Lite 16 (NL16-71G) laptop review: versatile and attractive
The 2025 Acer Nitro Lite 16 features an interesting case design, gaming accents, and proven components. Let’s take a closer look at its features.
Oppo Reno 15 5G smartphone review: confident
Logitech G G325 headphones review: reliable and long-lasting
Poco M8 Pro smartphone review: give us more
Home autonomous power sources: inverters, batteries, solar panels
Top news of 2025 on hi-tech.ua
Editor’s Choice 2025. Best devices of the year by hi-tech.ua
Logitech G29 Gaming Wheel review: super car on a table
Best Bluetooth speakers 2025. Top models in different segments
Best 27-49 inch OLED monitors in 2025
Black Friday – how to shop and pay less
Top 5 20,000 and 50,000 mAh power banks for everything
Make no mistake! Which smart TV to buy this year
OPPO Enco X3s Bluetooth headphones review: sticky
Neurons in a petra dish were forced to play Doom development Doom games
The developers emphasize that CL-1 does not execute game code in the traditional sense. Visual elements from the screen are transformed into patterns of electrical stimulation, which are fed to neurons
Stop Killing Games will create non-governmental organizations protecting gamers’ rights in the EU and the US games law
Initiative aims to promote laws against publishers who disable game support and effectively deprive users of access to already purchased products.
Neurons in a petra dish were forced to play Doom
Stop Killing Games will create non-governmental organizations protecting gamers’ rights in the EU and the US
Xiaomi Vision Gran Turismo supercar concept shown at MWC 2026
Keychron K2 HE – 75% concrete keyboard
New Amazfit Active 3 Premium watch has a more premium design and more monitoring functions
Xiaomi’s Leica Leitz Phone imitates the shooting style of the classic Leica M3 and M9 cameras
MWC 2026: Tecno shows off Pova Neon smartphone with neon backlight and AI E Ink panel
Gartner: Entry-level PC segment will disappear by 2028
Apple MacBook Neo with iPhone 16 Pro processor costs $599
Starlink Mobile V2 – direct 5G from smartphones via satellites
Lenovo at MWC 2026: Updated ThinkPad T14 Gen 7, T16 Gen 5 and X13 Detachable with Intel Core Ultra