Netflix collected 95 billion hours of viewing in the first half of 202523.07.25
Streaming giant Netflix has released its viewing statistics for the first six months of 2025. During this period, users around the world spent more than 95 billion hours watching content on the platform. For comparison, both halves of 2024 brought 94 billion hours each.
The best film was the comedy action movie “Back in Business” with Cameron Diaz and Jamie Foxx — 165 million hours. Among the series, the crime drama “Youth” is in the lead, which turned out to be the most popular in the first half of the year.
What else was watched the most
The series-phenomenon of recent years “The Squid Game” continues to attract attention. The total number of views of all seasons has exceeded 230 million hours. The second and third seasons are in second and third place among all shows on the service for the period.
Against the backdrop of Netflix’s claim that more than half of its audience watches anime, the first half of the year’s numbers back this up:
- “Naruto” is the most-watched title, with 45 million viewers.
- New “Sakamoto Days” is in second place with 24 million.
- Classic Studio Ghibli films are also on the list, including “Ghost in the Shell” and “Howl’s Moving Castle.”
Netflix also notes that about half of its original content viewing is accounted for by projects released in 2023 and earlier. Among them are popular series such as Orange is the New Black, Ozark, and other long-standing hits of the service.
