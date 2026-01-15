NASA will send astronauts to the moon for the first time in 50 years

NASA is completing the final stage of preparation for the Artemis II mission, the first manned flight to the Moon since the Apollo program, the last of which took place in 1972. The launch window for the mission opens on February 6, but the agency will determine the exact launch date after conducting a dress rehearsal for the launch and analyzing its results.

SLS rocket rolls out to the launch pad

Currently, specialists continue to prepare the Space Launch System rocket and Orion spacecraft for transportation to launch pad 39B at the Kennedy Space Center. The movement of the complex from the assembly building to the launch pad will last until noon. According to the current schedule, transportation could begin on January 17, if weather conditions are favorable and no new technical limitations are identified during final checks.

Artemis II Mission Objectives and Duration

The Artemis II mission is designed to last ten days. The NASA crew will consist of four astronauts who will complete two orbits of the Earth. The mission will focus on testing the life support systems and other key components of the Orion spacecraft under manned flight conditions, which will be an important step before future lunar landing missions.

Launch Dress Rehearsal

In January, NASA plans to conduct a launch dress rehearsal, which is a mandatory part of pre-flight preparation. During this procedure, the rocket will be fully fueled with cryogenic fuel components and all countdown stages will be worked out. The data obtained will allow specialists to verify the readiness of the systems for launch and make a final decision on the launch date of the Artemis II mission.