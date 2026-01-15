NASA will send astronauts to the moon for the first time in 50 years  

NASA will send astronauts to the moon for the first time in 50 years15.01.26
NASA is completing the final stage of preparation for the Artemis II mission, the first manned flight to the Moon since the Apollo program, the last of which took place in 1972. The launch window for the mission opens on February 6, but the agency will determine the exact launch date after conducting a dress rehearsal for the launch and analyzing its results.
SLS rocket rolls out to the launch pad
Currently, specialists continue to prepare the Space Launch System rocket and Orion spacecraft for transportation to launch pad 39B at the Kennedy Space Center. The movement of the complex from the assembly building to the launch pad will last until noon. According to the current schedule, transportation could begin on January 17, if weather conditions are favorable and no new technical limitations are identified during final checks.
Artemis II Mission Objectives and Duration
The Artemis II mission is designed to last ten days. The NASA crew will consist of four astronauts who will complete two orbits of the Earth. The mission will focus on testing the life support systems and other key components of the Orion spacecraft under manned flight conditions, which will be an important step before future lunar landing missions.
Launch Dress Rehearsal
In January, NASA plans to conduct a launch dress rehearsal, which is a mandatory part of pre-flight preparation. During this procedure, the rocket will be fully fueled with cryogenic fuel components and all countdown stages will be worked out. The data obtained will allow specialists to verify the readiness of the systems for launch and make a final decision on the launch date of the Artemis II mission.
Don't miss interesting news
Subscribe to our channels and read announcements of high-tech news, tes
Oppo A6 Pro smartphone review: ambitious
Creating new mid-range smartphones is no easy task. Manufacturers have to balance performance, camera capabilities, displays, and the overall cost impact of each component. How the new Oppo A6 Pro balances these factors is discussed in our review.
Top news of 2025 on hi-tech.ua
Our editorial team traditionally sums up the results every year. We recently showcased the editors’ top devices. Now it’s time to share the top news stories from hi-tech.ua in 2025.
Top news of 2025 on hi-tech.ua
Editor’s Choice 2025. Best devices of the year by hi-tech.ua
Logitech G29 Gaming Wheel review: super car on a table
Best Bluetooth speakers 2025. Top models in different segments
Best 27-49 inch OLED monitors in 2025
Black Friday – how to shop and pay less
Top 5 20,000 and 50,000 mAh power banks for everything
Make no mistake! Which smart TV to buy this year
OPPO Enco X3s Bluetooth headphones review: sticky
Top gaming keyboards – whose mechanics better
Best mid-range smartphones – interesting ratings
NASA will send astronauts to the moon for the first time in 50 years NASA space
NASA is completing the final phase of preparation for the Artemis II mission – the first manned flight to the Moon since the Apollo program, the last of which took place in 1972
Inserting hyperlinks into Microsoft Word text will become easier update
Microsoft Word gets an update that makes it easier to add hyperlinks without using separate tools or keyboard shortcuts
NASA will send astronauts to the moon for the first time in 50 years
Inserting hyperlinks into Microsoft Word text will become easier
Meizu 22 Next – compact AI user mood sensor
What Motorola presented at CES 2026
Kia EV2 electric crossover has a range of up to 448 km
Автомобілем 2026 року в Європі став Mercedes-Benz CLA
Commercial Promotion in a Technological Environment
The RedMagic 11 Air gaming smartphone has a 6.85” OLED display and a Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset with a liquid cooling system
YouTube will let filter Shorts from the feed
First gaming financial ecosystem launched by PrivatBank with Visa and NAVI in Ukraine
Samsung Galaxy Book 6 laptops get new Intel Core Ultra Series 3 and have up to 30 hours battery life