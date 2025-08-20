NASA and Google are testing an AI-powered medical digital assistant for astronauts

NASA and Google have begun testing an AI-based digital medical assistant that will provide autonomous diagnostics and treatment for astronauts during deep space missions.

The project, called CMO-DA (Crew Medical Officer – Digital Assistant), is part of the Clinical Decision Support System (CDSS). The development is focused on Artemis missions that involve long-term stays of crews on the Moon and Mars. In such conditions, communication with Earth can be delayed by up to 45 minutes, which makes real-time consultations with doctors impossible and makes it impossible to quickly return to Earth.

The AI assistant is trained on medical literature related to spaceflight and uses natural language processing and machine learning methods to analyze the health of the crew. According to Google, initial results show that the system can generate reliable diagnoses based on the symptoms described.

NASA and Google are currently working with medical experts to further test and refine the model. The technology could also find applications in isolated areas of the world where access to qualified medical care is limited.