NASA and Google are testing an AI-powered medical digital assistant for astronauts20.08.25
NASA and Google have begun testing an AI-based digital medical assistant that will provide autonomous diagnostics and treatment for astronauts during deep space missions.
The project, called CMO-DA (Crew Medical Officer – Digital Assistant), is part of the Clinical Decision Support System (CDSS). The development is focused on Artemis missions that involve long-term stays of crews on the Moon and Mars. In such conditions, communication with Earth can be delayed by up to 45 minutes, which makes real-time consultations with doctors impossible and makes it impossible to quickly return to Earth.
The AI assistant is trained on medical literature related to spaceflight and uses natural language processing and machine learning methods to analyze the health of the crew. According to Google, initial results show that the system can generate reliable diagnoses based on the symptoms described.
NASA and Google are currently working with medical experts to further test and refine the model. The technology could also find applications in isolated areas of the world where access to qualified medical care is limited.
Don't miss interesting news
Subscribe to our channels and read announcements of high-tech news, tes
ASUS ROG Strix G16 (2025) G615LWN laptop review: a new league
The new ASUS ROG Strix G16 (2025) G615LWН is equipped with a top-of-the-line Intel Core Ultra 9 275HX processor and an NVIDIA GeForce RTX 5080 graphics card. Let’s see what the model has to offer in the new generation
ASUS ROG Strix G16 (2025) G615LWN laptop review: a new league
Logitech FLIP FOLIO for IPAD review: more than a cover
Logitech MK250 keyboard and mouse combo: reimagined classic
Oppo Pad SE: tablet for a long day
Ugreen Uno: power bank, emoji and magnetic wireless charging
Ugreen Uno RG Gan – 100W charging with a smile
Ajax IndoorCam – professional video surveillance for everyone
Logitech G522 Lightspeed – headphones for great achievements
Oppo Enco Buds 3 Pro – Long play TWS
Ajax DoorBell: truly smart and secure video doorbell
Samsung Galaxy A36 and Galaxy A56 – flagship features for everyone
Logitech G Powerplay 2 wireless charging pad review
NASA and Google are testing an AI-powered medical digital assistant for astronauts Google NASA
NASA, Google begin testing artificial intelligence-based digital medical assistant
Smartphone discounts: back to school with POCO C61, Xiaomi 14 and Redmi Note 14S promo smartphone
Xiaomi has announced discounts on three smartphone models: POCO C61, Xiaomi 14, and Redmi Note 14S. The Back to School promotion includes a number of discounts on the memory configurations of these models.
Donald Trump wants to raise chip import tariffs to 300%
Toyota Prius PHEV on ethanol reduces CO₂ emissions by up to 90%
Samsung Odyssey G6 – 500Hz OLED gaming monitor
Xiaomi has released toothbrush with artificial intelligence
The social network Threads already has 400 million active users
19 Samsung devices that will receive 7 years of Android updates
Sony has finally left russia
Volkswagen add subscription for horsepower in electric cars
Ajax has released surveillance cameras with white light illumination
Kyivstar listed on the Nasdaq stock exchange
Kodak could disappear due to debt. It’s 133 years old