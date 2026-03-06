MWC 2026: Tecno shows off Pova Neon smartphone with neon backlight and AI E Ink panel

At MWC 2026, the company presented two experimental smartphones with an emphasis on the appearance of the case. These are the Pova Neon with real neon backlighting and the AI ​​E Ink prototype with a colored electronic panel on the back cover. The developments are reported by The Verge.

Tecno Pova Neon: neon backlighting in the case

The Pova Neon model uses not light imitation using LEDs, but technology based on ionized inert gas. According to Tecno, this allows you to get a characteristic neon effect directly in the device case.

The company emphasizes that the backlight is integrated into the smartphone’s design, and not made in the form of a decorative LED strip. Technical parameters – power consumption and impact on the thickness of the case – are not disclosed.

AI EInk: color electronic panel

The second concept – AI EInk – is equipped with a back panel made of colored electronic paper. It is able to change the shade in real time.

The user can choose the color manually or use the camera: the system analyzes surrounding objects or clothing and adjusts the design of the case to them. In fact, we are talking about a dynamic change in the appearance of the smartphone without changing covers or panels.

Both models remain demonstration models. Tecno does not provide information on the timing of a possible launch into mass production.