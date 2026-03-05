MWC 2026: Lenovo ThinkBook Modular AI PC Concept unveiled – detachable display, Bluetooth keyboard, USB-A, USB-C and HDMI ports

At Mobile World Congress 2026, Lenovo unveiled its new modular ThinkBook Modular AI PC Concept. It combines a detachable second display and interchangeable ports to adapt to different work scenarios.

The concept is based on a 14-inch laptop chassis. The additional 14-inch display can be:

attached to the lid for collaborative work;

placed next to a portable monitor;

replaced the keyboard to create a dual-screen system.

In the maximum configuration, the workspace can reach approximately 19 inches.

Modular elements include a detachable Bluetooth keyboard, display modules and interchangeable I/O ports (USB-A, USB-C, HDMI). Data and power transmission between modules is carried out via pogo-pin connectors, ensuring stable operation of all components.

Versatility for different scenarios

The Verge notes that Lenovo positions the concept as a universal device for professionals who work throughout the day in different modes – from mobile use to stationary productivity.

The modular design allows you to adapt the laptop to the user’s tasks, combining portability and the capabilities of a full-fledged workstation.