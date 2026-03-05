MWC 2026: Lenovo ThinkBook Modular AI PC Concept unveiled – detachable display, Bluetooth keyboard, USB-A, USB-C and HDMI ports    

MWC 2026: Lenovo ThinkBook Modular AI PC Concept unveiled – detachable display, Bluetooth keyboard, USB-A, USB-C and HDMI ports05.03.26
At Mobile World Congress 2026, Lenovo unveiled its new modular ThinkBook Modular AI PC Concept. It combines a detachable second display and interchangeable ports to adapt to different work scenarios.
The concept is based on a 14-inch laptop chassis. The additional 14-inch display can be:
- attached to the lid for collaborative work;
- placed next to a portable monitor;
- replaced the keyboard to create a dual-screen system.
In the maximum configuration, the workspace can reach approximately 19 inches.
Modular elements include a detachable Bluetooth keyboard, display modules and interchangeable I/O ports (USB-A, USB-C, HDMI). Data and power transmission between modules is carried out via pogo-pin connectors, ensuring stable operation of all components.
Versatility for different scenarios
The Verge notes that Lenovo positions the concept as a universal device for professionals who work throughout the day in different modes – from mobile use to stationary productivity.
The modular design allows you to adapt the laptop to the user’s tasks, combining portability and the capabilities of a full-fledged workstation.
Don't miss interesting news
Subscribe to our channels and read announcements of high-tech news, tes
Oppo A6 Pro smartphone review: ambitious
Creating new mid-range smartphones is no easy task. Manufacturers have to balance performance, camera capabilities, displays, and the overall cost impact of each component. How the new Oppo A6 Pro balances these factors is discussed in our review.
Acer Nitro Lite 16 (NL16-71G) laptop review: versatile and attractive
The 2025 Acer Nitro Lite 16 features an interesting case design, gaming accents, and proven components. Let’s take a closer look at its features.
Oppo Reno 15 5G smartphone review: confident
Logitech G G325 headphones review: reliable and long-lasting
Poco M8 Pro smartphone review: give us more
Home autonomous power sources: inverters, batteries, solar panels
Top news of 2025 on hi-tech.ua
Editor’s Choice 2025. Best devices of the year by hi-tech.ua
Logitech G29 Gaming Wheel review: super car on a table
Best Bluetooth speakers 2025. Top models in different segments
Best 27-49 inch OLED monitors in 2025
Black Friday – how to shop and pay less
Top 5 20,000 and 50,000 mAh power banks for everything
Make no mistake! Which smart TV to buy this year
OPPO Enco X3s Bluetooth headphones review: sticky
MWC 2026: Lenovo ThinkBook Modular AI PC Concept unveiled – detachable display, Bluetooth keyboard, USB-A, USB-C and HDMI ports Bluetooth laptop Lenovo MWC
Lenovo introduces new ThinkBook Modular AI PC Concept, combining a detachable second display and interchangeable ports
Apple MacBook Neo with iPhone 16 Pro processor costs $599 Apple iPhone laptop processor
Apple introduced the affordable MacBook Neo laptop. It received the A18 Pro mobile processor, which was previously used in the iPhone 16 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro Max.
MWC 2026: Lenovo ThinkBook Modular AI PC Concept unveiled – detachable display, Bluetooth keyboard, USB-A, USB-C and HDMI ports
Apple MacBook Neo with iPhone 16 Pro processor costs $599
Starlink Mobile V2 – direct 5G from smartphones via satellites
Lenovo at MWC 2026: Updated ThinkPad T14 Gen 7, T16 Gen 5 and X13 Detachable with Intel Core Ultra
IDC: Memory crisis will collapse the smartphone market and make it impossible to release models for $100
Ukrainian Company DeViro Unveils New SOKYRA Interceptor Drone
XGIMI Z6X – projector for watching movies on the ceiling
Lenovo Yoga 9i 2-in-1 Aura Edition 11th Gen Unveiled at MWC 2026
Xiaomi introduced 6 monitors priced from $70 to $290
Paramount bought Warner Bros. for $110 billion