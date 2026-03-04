MWC 2026: Honor Robot Phone – smartphone with movable external camera   

MWC 2026: Honor Robot Phone – smartphone with movable external camera04.03.26
Honor has revealed new details about the Robot Phone smartphone, reports TechCrunch. The main feature of the device is a movable camera that can independently react to what is happening without direct user commands.
The company claims that the smartphone has its own personality. The camera can nod or sway in response to the user’s actions and even move to the beat of the music. The demonstration materials show how the device responds to questions about clothing choices, confirming or rejecting options by moving the camera module.
200-megapixel camera and three-axis gimbal
The Robot Phone is equipped with a 200-megapixel camera on a robotic three-axis gimbal with stabilization. The module is able to rotate smoothly, providing stable photo and video shooting. There is a Super Steady mode for video.
The Spinshot function allows you to record videos with the camera rotated 90 or 180 degrees, creating dynamic shots without having to turn the smartphone.
Support for intelligent user tracking during video calls is also announced. TechCrunch compared the implementation with the Apple Center Stage function, noting that Honor’s system looks more advanced.
In-house micromotor and advanced model technologies
To control the camera’s movements, Honor has developed its own micromotor. When creating the mechanism, engineering solutions used in folding smartphones were used. This allowed placing a suspension system with four degrees of freedom inside the case.
The materials used for the construction of the “robotic arm” are similar to those used in the hinge of the Honor Magic V6 model.
The company plans to bring the Robot Phone to the market in the second half of this year. The exact timing and price have not yet been disclosed.
