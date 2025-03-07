MWC 2025: Lenovo Yoga Pro 9i laptops with NVIDIA RTX 5070 and ThinkPad on new Intel and AMD07.03.25
Lenovo at Mobile World Congress 2025 expanded its Aura Edition lineup with the introduction of the flagship Yoga Pro 9i laptop, as well as an update to its ThinkPad series.
Lenovo Yoga Pro 9i Aura Edition
The new Lenovo Yoga Pro 9i Aura Edition is designed in collaboration with Intel and combines Intel Core Ultra processors (up to Ultra 9 285H) and Nvidia GeForce RTX 5070 graphics. It is equipped with up to 64 GB of LPDDR5X RAM and up to 1 TB of PCIe storage. The 16-inch OLED display supports a resolution of 3200×2000 pixels, a refresh rate of 120 Hz and a brightness of up to 1600 nits.
Other features include a 5-megapixel webcam, Wi-Fi 7 support, USB Type-C (Thunderbolt 4 and USB 4) and USB-A ports. The device uses local artificial intelligence to optimize work through Lenovo Creator Zone and Lenovo X Power, and also supports Smart Modes, Smart Share and extended technical support Lenovo Premium Troubleshooting Support. Sales will start in the second quarter of 2025, and the price starts at $ 1799.
Lenovo ThinkPad T14s
The company also updated its ThinkPad lineup with the T14s 2-in-1, the first convertible in the lineup. It features Intel Core Ultra 7 (U or H 200 series) processors, up to 64GB of LPDDR5X unbuffered RAM, and up to 1TB of PCIe Gen 5×4 SSD storage. The 14-inch touchscreen has a 1920×1200 resolution, and the 58Wh battery is user-replaceable.
Another new addition is the sixth-generation ThinkPad X13. This ultralight laptop, weighing 0.93 kg, will be available with Intel Core Ultra 7 H or U 200 series chips with vPro, as well as AMD Ryzen AI Pro 300 Series. It features up to 64GB of RAM, up to 2TB of SSD storage, and a 13.3-inch 1920×1200 display, and supports Wi-Fi 7 and 5G.
The Lenovo ThinkPad X13 Gen 6 will be available in June 2025 starting at $1,139. The ThinkPad T14s 2-in-1 will be available the same date starting at $1,719, while the ThinkPad T14s Gen 6 in a classic chassis starts at $1,674.
