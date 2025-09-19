Music transfer from Spotify to Apple Music available worldwide19.09.25
У травні 2025 року Apple анонсувала вбудований інструмент для перенесення медіатеки зі сторонніх стрімінгових сервісів Apple Music. Спочатку функція працювала лише в обмеженій кількості країн, але тепер компанія розширює її на глобальний ринок, повідомляє MacRumors.
Можливість перенесення з Spotify до Apple Music стала доступна практично у всіх країнах, за винятком материкового Китаю, М’янми та Росії. Таким чином, користувачі в Україні також отримали доступ до нововведення, хоча в деяких випадках опція може з’явитися лише після чергового оновлення сервера або виходу нової версії програми.
Перенесення медіатеки зі Spotify до Apple Music можливе як з пристроїв на iOS та iPadOS, так і зі смартфонів на Android. На iPhone та iPad функція доступна у вкладці «Додатки» в налаштуваннях, а на Android — прямо у параметрах Apple Music. Користувач повинен вибрати потрібний сервіс, авторизуватись у ньому та відзначити, які дані необхідно перенести.
Функція підтримує перенесення збережених пісень, альбомів та плейлистів із Spotify, Amazon Music, Deezer, Tidal та YouTube Music. Для інтеграції Apple використовувала рішення SongShift.
Don't miss interesting news
Subscribe to our channels and read announcements of high-tech news, tes
Logitech MX Vertical mouse review: vertical comfort
Let’s talk about our using experience the Logitech MX Vertical vertical mouse. How long does it take to get used to non-standar ergonomic mice?
Logitech MX Vertical mouse review: vertical comfort
ASUS ROG Strix G16 (2025) G615LWN laptop review: a new league
Logitech FLIP FOLIO for IPAD review: more than a cover
Logitech MK250 keyboard and mouse combo: reimagined classic
NVIDIA GeForce RTX 50 series graphics cards – when pure performance is no longer enough
Oppo Pad SE: tablet for a long day
Ugreen Uno: power bank, emoji and magnetic wireless charging
Ugreen Uno RG Gan – 100W charging with a smile
Ajax IndoorCam – professional video surveillance for everyone
Logitech G522 Lightspeed – headphones for great achievements
Oppo Enco Buds 3 Pro – Long play TWS
Ajax DoorBell: truly smart and secure video doorbell
Samsung Galaxy A36 and Galaxy A56 – flagship features for everyone
Music transfer from Spotify to Apple Music available worldwide Apple applications music service Spotify
The ability to transfer from Spotify to Apple Music has become available in almost all countries, except for mainland China, Myanmar, and Russia.
Google says AI is making search better but open internet still stagnating artificial intelligence court of law Google internet
Google is striving to strike a balance between new search answer formats and traditional redirection to primary sources.
Music transfer from Spotify to Apple Music available worldwide
ChatGPT will receive parental controls
Jaguar Land Rover urgently halts production due to cyberattacks
Spotify will let to choose songs for free, without subscription
Windows 10 again catches up Windows 11 in number of installs
Samsung smartphones started receiving One UI 8
Google Chrome started to fight with bypassing Incognito mode
Alphabet’s capitalization reached $3 trillion
Ukrposhta has released a new mobile application with tracking and payment for parcel delivery
YouTube Music gets a new interface design
Sony PlayStation Family – mobile app for child control