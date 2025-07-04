MSI releases GeForce RTX 5050 graphics card in Gaming, Ventus and Shadow versions04.07.25
Micro-Star International (MSI) has announced the start of sales of its own versions of the GeForce RTX 5050 graphics cards. The manufacturer has prepared models for release within the Gaming, Ventus and Shadow lines, among which there will be options with and without factory overclocking.
All RTX 5050 series graphics cards in MSI’s performance are equipped with a cooling system with two fans and occupy two slots in the case. They are compact in length – from 197 to 202 mm. An 8-pin connector is provided for additional power, and the rear panel has three DisplayPort 2.1b outputs and one HDMI 2.1b.
Factory overclocked options include Ventus 2X OC and Shadow 2X OC, in which the boost frequency is increased from the reference 2572 MHz to 2602 MHz. The Gaming OC model offers an even higher frequency – 2632 MHz. Using the proprietary MSI Center software, users will be able to further increase these values: up to 2617 MHz for Ventus/Shadow and up to 2647 MHz for Gaming OC.
It was previously known that manufacturers received permission to begin mass deliveries of the GeForce RTX 5050 to retail, but not all of them will have time to ensure the availability of cards before the start of sales. The postponement of the date will also affect media content: some vendors will not have time to send press samples on time, which is why most reviews will most likely appear after the new product is released on the market.
According to preliminary information, the desktop GeForce RTX 5050 will largely repeat the mobile version. It is based on the same GB207 graphics processor with 2560 CUDA cores and a 128-bit memory bus. The video card will receive eight gigabytes of GDDR6 video memory with an effective speed of 20 Gbit/s. The memory bandwidth will be 320 GB/s, and power consumption will reach 130 W.
MSI releases GeForce RTX 5050 graphics card in Gaming, Ventus and Shadow versions
