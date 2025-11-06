MSI PC Trident AS with Intel Core Ultra 7, RTX 5060 Ti and 32 GB RAM costs almost $2k06.11.25
MSI has introduced an updated version of the compact Trident AS desktop computer, which received modern equipment in a case with a volume of only 10 liters.
MSI PC Trident AS equipment
The new product is based on a 20-core Intel Core Ultra 7 265F processor, built on the Meteor Lake architecture. It combines eight productive and twelve energy-efficient cores, and is also equipped with a built-in neural processor for performing tasks related to artificial intelligence. The graphics are handled by an NVIDIA GeForce RTX 5060 Ti with 16 GB of video memory, and there is also a version with an RTX 5060 with 8 GB.
MSI PC Trident AS is equipped with 32 GB of DDR5 RAM with a frequency of 5600 MHz and 1 TB solid-state drives. Inside, an MSI B860M motherboard and a 500W power supply are installed, ensuring stable system operation.
Case and ports
The case is made in a minimalist style, equipped with a side panel made of tempered glass and RGB lighting. The dimensions of the device are 396.6×137×410 mm, which makes it convenient for placement on a desktop or in a limited space.
The set of interfaces includes HDMI, DisplayPort, USB 3.2, USB-C, as well as support for Wi-Fi 6E and Bluetooth 5.3. The design provides for the possibility of upgrading, allowing the user to independently replace memory or drives.
Sales started in China. The version with the RTX 5060 is priced at around $1625, and the model with the RTX 5060 Ti is around $1850.
