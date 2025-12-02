 

MSI MAG 275QF E20 gaming monitor with 200 Hz costs bit more than $100

02.12.25

MSI MAG 275QF

 

MSI has introduced a new budget gaming monitor MAG 275QF E20, which combines a high refresh rate with an affordable price.

 

The MSI MAG 275QF E20 gaming monitor is equipped with a 27-inch Rapid IPS panel with a QHD resolution (2560×1440 pixels). The refresh rate reaches 200 Hz via DisplayPort and 144 Hz when connected via HDMI. The response time is only 0.5 ms (GtG), which makes the monitor convenient for dynamic games and esports competitions.

 

The MAG 275QF E20 covers 101% of the sRGB space (CIE 1976), supports 10-bit color (8 bit + FRC), and the brightness reaches 300 nits with a contrast ratio of 1000:1. Among the technologies implemented in the model, Adaptive Sync, HDR Ready, DC Dimming and a blue light filter are declared. For gamers, there is an AI Crosshair feature that allows you to display the crosshair directly on the screen even if the game does not initially display it.

 

The monitor is currently available in China for around $111, but the device will soon appear on the international market: information about the MAG 275QF E20 has already been published on MSI’s global website.


