MSI MAG 275QF E20 gaming monitor with 200 Hz costs bit more than $100  

MSI MAG 275QF E20 gaming monitor with 200 Hz costs bit more than $10002.12.25
MSI has introduced a new budget gaming monitor MAG 275QF E20, which combines a high refresh rate with an affordable price.
The MSI MAG 275QF E20 gaming monitor is equipped with a 27-inch Rapid IPS panel with a QHD resolution (2560×1440 pixels). The refresh rate reaches 200 Hz via DisplayPort and 144 Hz when connected via HDMI. The response time is only 0.5 ms (GtG), which makes the monitor convenient for dynamic games and esports competitions.
The MAG 275QF E20 covers 101% of the sRGB space (CIE 1976), supports 10-bit color (8 bit + FRC), and the brightness reaches 300 nits with a contrast ratio of 1000:1. Among the technologies implemented in the model, Adaptive Sync, HDR Ready, DC Dimming and a blue light filter are declared. For gamers, there is an AI Crosshair feature that allows you to display the crosshair directly on the screen even if the game does not initially display it.
The monitor is currently available in China for around $111, but the device will soon appear on the international market: information about the MAG 275QF E20 has already been published on MSI’s global website.
Don't miss interesting news
Subscribe to our channels and read announcements of high-tech news, tes
Oppo A6 Pro smartphone review: ambitious
Creating new mid-range smartphones is no easy task. Manufacturers have to balance performance, camera capabilities, displays, and the overall cost impact of each component. How the new Oppo A6 Pro balances these factors is discussed in our review.
Best Bluetooth speakers 2025. Top models in different segments
A speaker has long ceased to be just an accessory for a smartphone. It has become a tool for creating an atmosphere – from a small meeting to a large-scale party.
Best Bluetooth speakers 2025. Top models in different segments
Best 27-49 inch OLED monitors in 2025
Black Friday – how to shop and pay less
Top 5 20,000 and 50,000 mAh power banks for everything
Make no mistake! Which smart TV to buy this year
OPPO Enco X3s Bluetooth headphones review: sticky
Top gaming keyboards – whose mechanics better
Best mid-range smartphones – interesting ratings
Best 27-, 32-, and 34-inch monitors: right choice for gaming or work
Which Xiaomi, Redmi or Poco smartphone buy – top Xiaomi 2025 lines
Logitech mice: 6 best models comparing
MSI MAG 275QF E20 gaming monitor with 200 Hz costs bit more than $100 monitor MSI
The MSI MAG 275QF E20 gaming monitor features a 27-inch Rapid IPS panel with QHD resolution
Xiaomi S40 Pro with 15,000 Pa power goes on sale in Europe smart house Xiaomi
The Xiaomi S40 Pro vacuum cleaner supports both dry and wet cleaning, as well as multi-room scenarios for cleaning multiple rooms simultaneously.
Xiaomi S40 Pro with 15,000 Pa power goes on sale in Europe
Physical buttons will be back on steering wheel of new Audi
Alibaba introduces smart glasses with replaceable batteries
Cyberpunk 2077 has become the main source of profit for CD Projekt Red. Not The Witcher
YouTube will allow create personal feed of recommendations
Sunday Memo robot with AI takes over household routines
Lumia 2 – smart earrings with health monitoring
IKEA introduces unusual Bluetooth speakers Solskydd and Kulglass