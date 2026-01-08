MSI GeForce RTX 5090 32G Lightning Z – the most powerful graphic card in the series   

MSI GeForce RTX 5090 32G Lightning Z – the most powerful graphic card in the series08.01.26
At CES 2026, MSI showed off the GeForce RTX 5090 32G Lightning Z graphics card. This model was the first representative of the Lightning line in a long time and is focused on working in extreme overclocking conditions. The design uses the Lightning Fan cooling system, as well as body elements made of carbon fiber. Along with the hardware, the manufacturer introduced updated software for controlling the device.
Design of the MSI GeForce RTX 5090 32G Lightning Z
The novelty has received a noticeable exterior finish. The design includes an 8-inch screen designed to display graphics, animations and system status data. It is reported that the total circulation of the video card will be limited to 1,300 copies. Each device will receive an individual number, as well as decorative and structural parts made of carbon fiber.
For cooling, a modified liquid system with a high-pressure pump and a full-size cooling plate is used, which contacts not only the graphics processor, but also the memory chips and power elements. Additionally, a hybrid radiator with alternating dense and sparse fins is used. Lightning Fan fans are designed taking into account aerodynamic features, which should ensure stable operation under high loads.
MSI GeForce RTX 5090 32G Lightning Z Power Supply
The GeForce RTX 5090 32G Lightning Z features a dedicated power supply designed for professional overclocking, housed on its own printed circuit board. The board is reinforced with a 3-ounce copper layer and equipped with high-end components, which are aimed at maintaining stable electrical and thermal characteristics under extreme operating conditions. The video card has received a dual BIOS that allows you to quickly switch between profiles, and the Lightning Overdrive mobile application provides the ability to monitor parameters in real time and control overclocking from different devices.
MSI also reported that the GeForce RTX 5090 Lightning took first positions in 17 overclocking tests, setting a number of records in the HWBOT and 3DMark benchmarks. At the same time, information about the cost of the video card was not announced at the time of the announcement.
