MSI at Computex 2025: Mercedes-powered laptops, first portable console and fast monitors

During the Computex 2025 exhibition, MSI introduced a new line of devices aimed at both gamers and business users. Among the new products are the Prestige 13 AI+ and 16 AI+ laptops, as well as the Stealth A16 AI+ model. In the portable entertainment segment, the company added the MSI Claw A8 and Claw 8 AI+ gaming consoles in a special Polar Tempest Edition. In addition to mobile solutions, MSI also demonstrated new gaming monitors. In particular, these are the MAG 272QP QD-OLED X50 and MPG 271QR QD-OLED X50 models with a diagonal of 26.5 inches.

MSI laptops at Computex 2025

At Computex 2025, MSI introduced a number of new products, including both conceptual solutions and serial devices for the gaming segment, business and everyday use. One of the central premieres was the Prestige 13 AI+ Ukiyo-e Edition model, which has replenished the Artisan art series. This 13-inch laptop is distinguished by a unique design created in collaboration with the Japanese company OKADAYA, known for its traditional lacquer coating technologies. The device is equipped with an OLED display with a resolution of 2800 × 1800 pixels, full coverage of the DCI-P3 color space and DisplayHDR True Black 500 certification.

The laptop configuration includes an Intel Core Ultra 9 288V processor, Intel Arc 140V graphics, up to 32 GB LPDDR5x-8533, NVMe M.2 SSD via PCIe Gen4 x4, Wi-Fi 7 and Bluetooth 5.4 wireless modules, infra 3D Noise Reduction+. Among the ports are two Thunderbolt 4, USB Type-A, HDMI 2.1 and a microSD slot. The battery has a capacity of 75 Wh.

Mercedes-AMG laptops

As part of its ongoing collaboration with Mercedes-AMG, MSI has introduced two new laptops in the brand’s signature style – the Stealth A16 AI+ Mercedes-AMG Motorsport and the Prestige 16 AI+ Mercedes-AMG Motorsport. Both models feature an exclusive design with the Mercedes-AMG logo and come with premium accessories, including a branded case, mouse, and mat.

The Stealth A16 AI+ Mercedes-AMG Motorsport is powered by the AMD Ryzen AI 9 HX 370 processor and is equipped with a GeForce RTX 5070 Laptop graphics card. The model’s technical features include a QHD+ OLED display, a 240Hz refresh rate, and DisplayHDR True Black 600 certification. The Dynaudio sound system with six speakers emphasizes the premium nature of the device. The laptop also has an expanded set of interfaces, support for Wi-Fi 7 and Bluetooth 5.4.

The Prestige 16 AI+ Mercedes-AMG Motorsport uses an Intel Core Ultra 9 processor with integrated Intel Arc graphics. The 16-inch OLED screen provides 100% coverage of the DCI-P3 color space, supports the DisplayHDR True Black 600 standard and is focused on professional work with visual content. Among the interfaces are two Thunderbolt 4 ports, as well as Wi-Fi 7 and Bluetooth 5.4 modules, which are responsible for modern connectivity.

Portable console

In the portable gaming segment, the company introduced two new consoles: MSI Claw 8 AI+ Polar Tempest Edition and Claw A8. The first model is based on the Intel Core Ultra 7258 platform with Intel Arc 140V, has 32 GB LPDDR5x-8533, 2 TB SSD, a 1920 x 1200 display, two Thunderbolt 4 ports and an 80 Wh battery.

The Claw A8 in the BZ2EM modification offers an alternative based on the AMD Ryzen Z2 Extreme with Radeon graphics. It provides up to 24 GB of dual-channel LPDDR5x-8000, support for Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth 5.3, a six-axis IMU, a fingerprint scanner and Windows 11 OS.

MSI also showed a new design concept for the business line – the brand’s thinnest laptops (13.9 mm), made in a minimalist style. They will be available in classic form factors and as 2-in-1 transformers, will receive OLED displays, long battery life and the Intel Panther Lake platform.

MSI MAG QD-OLED Monitors

At Computex 2025, MSI introduced two new gaming monitor models – MAG 272QP QD-OLED X50 and MPG 271QR QD-OLED X50, both with a diagonal of 26. Both displays are built on the basis of Samsung QD-OLED panels of the third generation and support a resolution of 2560×1440 pixels with a refresh rate of up to 500 Hz.

The models are certified by DisplayHDR True Black 500 and ClearMR 21000, which guarantees deep black color and a clear image even in dynamic scenes. Adaptive-Sync technology operates in a wide range of 48-500 Hz, providing smooth gameplay without frame tearing. To protect the panel from burn-in, an updated OLED Care 2.0 system is provided. Both models are equipped with the AI ​​Navigator function, which simplifies the management of monitor settings through an intelligent menu.

The MPG 271QR QD-OLED X50 additionally received an AI Care Sensor, which optimizes the image depending on the user’s presence – for example, it automatically turns off the screen if there is no one in front of it. AI Crosshair and AI Vision technologies improve the visibility of the sight and detail in dark scenes, respectively.

As for interfaces, the monitors have two HDMI 2.1 (48 Gbps) with support for VRR and ALLM, which allows you to work with consoles at a frequency of up to 120 Hz with minimal latency. There is also DisplayPort 1.4a (HBR3) and USB Type-C with charging support. Both models are expected to go on sale in July 2025.