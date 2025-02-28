MSI announces gaming laptops with RTX 5000 series graphics cards28.02.25
MSI expands its notebook lineup with the RTX 50 series, featuring a symbolic design inspired by Norse mythology. The central theme is the concept of Yggdrasil, the world tree that symbolizes stability and renewal.
MSI Flagship Models and Their Features
The series includes Titan, Raider, Stealth, Vector, Venture and VenturePro, targeting different user categories – from gamers and content creators to AI and business professionals.
- MSI Titan 18 HX Dragon Edition Norse Myth is the most powerful laptop in the line with an Intel Core Ultra 200HX processor and NVIDIA RTX 5th generation graphics. SSD up to 18,000 MB/s (SuperRAID 5).
- MSI Raider is a gaming model with AMD Ryzen 9000HX or Intel Core Ultra 200HX processors, Mini LED 4K/120 Hz screen>.
- MSI Stealth is a compact laptop for mobile professionals with a thin magnesium-aluminum body, AMD Ryzen AI 300 / Intel Core and Intel Core processors.
- MSI Vector is a device for developers and engineers, equipped with an Intel Core Ultra 200HX / AMD Ryzen 9000 processor, RTX graphics and
- MSI Venture and VenturePro are business laptops with OLED displays, 90 Wh batteries and AI Engine for optimization.
MSI has integrated ray tracing support, DLSS 4 and AI Robot – a voice control system based on a local language model into the laptops.
When will it be available?
The MSI RTX 50 series will be available soon. The company is betting on AI features, powerful batteries, and improved cooling to offer users a device with advanced features.
