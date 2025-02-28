MSI announces gaming laptops with RTX 5000 series graphics cards

MSI expands its notebook lineup with the RTX 50 series, featuring a symbolic design inspired by Norse mythology. The central theme is the concept of Yggdrasil, the world tree that symbolizes stability and renewal.

MSI Flagship Models and Their Features

The series includes Titan, Raider, Stealth, Vector, Venture and VenturePro, targeting different user categories – from gamers and content creators to AI and business professionals.

MSI Titan 18 HX Dragon Edition Norse Myth is the most powerful laptop in the line with an Intel Core Ultra 200HX processor and NVIDIA RTX 5th generation graphics. SSD up to 18,000 MB/s (SuperRAID 5).

MSI has integrated ray tracing support, DLSS 4 and AI Robot – a voice control system based on a local language model into the laptops.

When will it be available?

The MSI RTX 50 series will be available soon. The company is betting on AI features, powerful batteries, and improved cooling to offer users a device with advanced features.