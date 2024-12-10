Mozilla completely changes design and fonts – like old days10.12.24
Mozilla has announced a rebrand, unveiling a new logo and visual identity that company president Mark Surman says will last for the next 25 years. The goal of the update is not just a visual refresh, but a fundamental reimagining of the brand to reflect its values and strategies for the digital age.
The company says it wants to emphasize the Mozilla brand itself to strengthen its influence beyond the single Firefox product. The new style is inspired by the aesthetics of the early Internet, including pixel art and ASCII design, reflecting the company’s commitment to its roots. In partnership with Studio Drama, Mozilla developed unique fonts — Mozilla Semi-Slab, Mozilla Sans, and Mozilla Sans Text — to complement the new visual language.
The rebranding also positions Mozilla as a defender of digital rights, privacy, and open source software, which the company calls its core values.
OpenAI continues to develop its technologies, strengthening its position in the artificial intelligence market and striving to compete with giants such as Google. According to the Information portal, the company is actively considering the possibility of creating its own web browser, into which the ChatGPT AI assistant will be integrated. To implement this idea, OpenAI has already held talks with major developers and companies, including Conde Nast, Redfin, Eventbrite, and Priceline.
Such a step may be a continuation of OpenAI’s strategy to expand ChatGPT’s capabilities, including the recent addition of its own search engine to the assistant’s functionality. A native browser with AI integration will not only increase competition with Google, but also provide users with a unique experience related to the capabilities of artificial intelligence in everyday work on the Internet.
In addition, OpenAI is in talks with Samsung, one of Google’s largest partners. This dialogue may signal the company’s attempts to strengthen its position in the mobile technology market. Previously, OpenAI has already established successful cooperation with Apple, which led to the launch of the Apple Intelligence platform on new iPhone models. Such initiatives demonstrate the company’s ambitious approach to implementing its solutions across platforms and devices.
Mozilla has announced a rebrand, introducing a new logo and visual style that, according to company president Mark Surman, is designed for the next 25 years.
