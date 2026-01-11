  

Motorola Razr Fold – company’s first foldable smartphone

11.01.26

Motorola Razr Fold

 

At CES 2026, Motorola officially unveiled its first smartphone with a side-folding mechanism, the Razr Fold. The new product enters the horizontal fold segment and is seen as a competitor to the Samsung Galaxy Fold7, Google Pixel 10 Pro Fold, and other similar models.

 

Motorola Razr Fold Specifications

 

Motorola Razr Fold

 

Razr Fold received a 6.6-inch external display, as well as a flexible main screen with a diagonal of 8.1 inches. The manufacturer has not yet disclosed the exact dimensions and thickness of the device. At the same time, Motorola confirmed support for the Moto Pen Ultra stylus, which distinguishes the model among competitors. The company notes that foldable smartphones are increasingly used as tablets, and the ability to work with a pen can be a practical advantage for users, especially considering that some manufacturers refuse to support styluses in their new folds.

 

Motorola Razr Fold cameras

 

Motorola Razr Fold

 

The Razr Fold’s camera system includes five modules. The main camera is built on a 50-megapixel Sony sensor. The smartphone is also equipped with a 50-megapixel ultra-wide-angle camera with macro mode, a 50-megapixel telephoto lens, a 32-megapixel front camera on the external screen and a 20-megapixel camera for shooting when unfolded. Support for recording video with HDR in Dolby Vision format is announced.

 

Motorola reports that the Razr Fold will be released in blue and white colors. Information about the processor, memory configurations, cost and start of sales dates have not yet been made public. The company notes that additional technical specifications and details about the launch will be revealed in the coming months.


03.11.25
Oppo A6 Pro smartphone review: ambitious
views
329
comments 0
Oppo A6 Pro (CPH2799)

Creating new mid-range smartphones is no easy task. Manufacturers have to balance performance, camera capabilities, displays, and the overall cost impact of each component. How the new Oppo A6 Pro balances these factors is discussed in our review.

29.12.25
Top news of 2025 on hi-tech.ua
views
4
comments 0
Top news 2025

Our editorial team traditionally sums up the results every year. We recently showcased the editors' top devices. Now it's time to share the top news stories from hi-tech.ua in 2025.


11.01.26 | 15.56
11.01.26 | 11.22
Oppo Reno15 Pro Mini – compact smartphone with 6200 mAh battery  
Oppo Reno15 Pro Mini

Oppo Reno15 Pro Mini is equipped with a screen with FHD+ resolution and support for a 120Hz refresh rate.