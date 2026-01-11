Motorola Razr Fold – company’s first foldable smartphone   

Motorola Razr Fold – company’s first foldable smartphone11.01.26
At CES 2026, Motorola officially unveiled its first smartphone with a side-folding mechanism, the Razr Fold. The new product enters the horizontal fold segment and is seen as a competitor to the Samsung Galaxy Fold7, Google Pixel 10 Pro Fold, and other similar models.
Motorola Razr Fold Specifications
Razr Fold received a 6.6-inch external display, as well as a flexible main screen with a diagonal of 8.1 inches. The manufacturer has not yet disclosed the exact dimensions and thickness of the device. At the same time, Motorola confirmed support for the Moto Pen Ultra stylus, which distinguishes the model among competitors. The company notes that foldable smartphones are increasingly used as tablets, and the ability to work with a pen can be a practical advantage for users, especially considering that some manufacturers refuse to support styluses in their new folds.
Motorola Razr Fold cameras
The Razr Fold’s camera system includes five modules. The main camera is built on a 50-megapixel Sony sensor. The smartphone is also equipped with a 50-megapixel ultra-wide-angle camera with macro mode, a 50-megapixel telephoto lens, a 32-megapixel front camera on the external screen and a 20-megapixel camera for shooting when unfolded. Support for recording video with HDR in Dolby Vision format is announced.
Motorola reports that the Razr Fold will be released in blue and white colors. Information about the processor, memory configurations, cost and start of sales dates have not yet been made public. The company notes that additional technical specifications and details about the launch will be revealed in the coming months.
At CES 2026, Motorola officially unveiled its first smartphone with a side folding mechanism called the Razr Fold.
