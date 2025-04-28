Motorola Razr 60 Ultra gets a 7-inch screen, Snapdragon 8 Elite, three 50-megapixel cameras

Motorola has introduced a new generation of foldable smartphone — Razr 60 Ultra, running on Android 15. The model combines flagship performance, integration of artificial intelligence and a special emphasis on design using materials such as Alcantara and natural wood.

Motorola Razr 60 Ultra is built on the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite processor (3 nm), which makes Razr 60 Ultra the most powerful among all foldable smartphones at the moment. The 7-inch pOLED display with a resolution of 2912×1224 pixels and a peak brightness of up to 4500 nits has received Pantone certification and has become 20% thinner around the edges. The 4-inch external screen with a resolution of 1272×1080 is protected by Gorilla Glass Ceramic and, according to Motorola, is 40% larger than similar ones from competitors. The manufacturer offers unusual ways to wear the device, for example, as a clip on clothing or as a pendant for a bag.



Special attention is paid to the moto ai system, which adapts to the user’s habits. It includes features such as Catch Me Up to summarize missed messages, Pay Attention to highlight important information and Remember This to quickly save data. There is also the Next mo AI hands-free option when partially folding the smartphone.

The Razr 60 Ultra also focuses on cameras: it is the first foldable smartphone with three 50-megapixel sensors, including an ultra-wide-angle module. Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos surround sound are supported. The functionality has added options such as Group Shot for creating better group photos and Action Shot for shooting moving objects with minimal blur.

The 4700 mAh battery is responsible for autonomy, providing up to 36 hours of operation. Fast charging with a capacity of 68 W TurboPower allows you to charge the smartphone up to 80% in 8 minutes. 30 W wireless charging and reverse charging for powering other devices are also supported.

The smartphone case is equipped with a titanium hinge, has IP48 protection and uses recycled materials. The color solutions for the device were developed together with Pantone.

The Motorola Razr 60 Ultra is now officially available in a number of countries. The price varies depending on the market. In Europe, the price of the version with 16 GB of RAM and 512 GB of internal memory will be around 1,300 euros.