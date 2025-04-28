Motorola Razr 60 Ultra gets a 7-inch screen, Snapdragon 8 Elite, three 50-megapixel cameras28.04.25
Motorola has introduced a new generation of foldable smartphone — Razr 60 Ultra, running on Android 15. The model combines flagship performance, integration of artificial intelligence and a special emphasis on design using materials such as Alcantara and natural wood.
Motorola Razr 60 Ultra is built on the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite processor (3 nm), which makes Razr 60 Ultra the most powerful among all foldable smartphones at the moment. The 7-inch pOLED display with a resolution of 2912×1224 pixels and a peak brightness of up to 4500 nits has received Pantone certification and has become 20% thinner around the edges. The 4-inch external screen with a resolution of 1272×1080 is protected by Gorilla Glass Ceramic and, according to Motorola, is 40% larger than similar ones from competitors. The manufacturer offers unusual ways to wear the device, for example, as a clip on clothing or as a pendant for a bag.
Special attention is paid to the moto ai system, which adapts to the user’s habits. It includes features such as Catch Me Up to summarize missed messages, Pay Attention to highlight important information and Remember This to quickly save data. There is also the Next mo AI hands-free option when partially folding the smartphone.
The Razr 60 Ultra also focuses on cameras: it is the first foldable smartphone with three 50-megapixel sensors, including an ultra-wide-angle module. Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos surround sound are supported. The functionality has added options such as Group Shot for creating better group photos and Action Shot for shooting moving objects with minimal blur.
The 4700 mAh battery is responsible for autonomy, providing up to 36 hours of operation. Fast charging with a capacity of 68 W TurboPower allows you to charge the smartphone up to 80% in 8 minutes. 30 W wireless charging and reverse charging for powering other devices are also supported.
The smartphone case is equipped with a titanium hinge, has IP48 protection and uses recycled materials. The color solutions for the device were developed together with Pantone.
The Motorola Razr 60 Ultra is now officially available in a number of countries. The price varies depending on the market. In Europe, the price of the version with 16 GB of RAM and 512 GB of internal memory will be around 1,300 euros.
Don't miss interesting news
Subscribe to our channels and read announcements of high-tech news, tes
Samsung Galaxy A36 and Galaxy A56 – flagship features for everyone
The Samsung Galaxy A36 and Galaxy A56 have equally good displays, large batteries, and support for software updates for 6 years. Let’s talk in more detail about what else makes them interesting.
Samsung Galaxy A36 and Galaxy A56 – flagship features for everyone
Logitech G Powerplay 2 wireless charging pad review
Ugreen CM769 microphone review: affordable studio sound
Acer Predator Helios Neo 16 laptop review: gold middle
Oppo Reno13 Pro smartphone review: there is really good moments
Logitech G PRO X TKL RAPID keyboard review: fine-tuning
Poco X7 Pro smartphone review: potential
Ugreen M751 mouse review: office classic
Samsung Galaxy S25, S25 Plus, S25 Ultra smartphones presented. Live photos and our impressions
Ugreen HiTune S5 wireless headphones review: grippy
Oppo A40m (CPH2669) smartphone review: beginning
Maono PD200X microphone and Maonocaster G1 NEO audio mixer review
Kawa Mini 3 Car DVR review: size doesn’t matter
Top tech events and news in 2024
The best devices of 2024: hi-tech.ua editorial choice
Motorola Razr 60 Ultra gets a 7-inch screen, Snapdragon 8 Elite, three 50-megapixel cameras Motorola Qualcomm smartphone
Motorola Razr 60 Ultra flip smartphone charges to 80% in 8 minutes
Adobe Photoshop gets AI assistant Adobe artificial intelligence
Adobe showed off how an AI assistant applies a color gradient to text and backgrounds. Similar capabilities will soon be available in other Adobe products, including Premiere Pro.
Motorola Razr 60 Ultra gets a 7-inch screen, Snapdragon 8 Elite, three 50-megapixel cameras
Adobe Photoshop gets AI assistant
Google abandoned Samsung chips due to overheating
Meta will try to reduce the amount of spam in the Facebook feed
Razer Pro Click V2 is the company’s first vertical mouse
Figment – an ascetic console with an E Ink screen for text games
Honor GT Pro – a smartphone with performance like the Galaxy S25 Ultra, but half the price
Subaru has developed an external airbag for hit-and-run cyclists
It turned out that the Gigabyte GeForce RTX 5080 thermal gel can leak when the video card is installed vertically (updated)
Instagram Edits — new video editing app by Meta
Sony PlayStation 5 rentals unexpectedly popular in Japan
OpenAI will buy Chrome browser if Google is forced to sell it
Intel will cut more than 20,000 job positions
US raises tariffs on solar panels from Asia to 3,521%
Reserve+ application will warn about the “wanted” status